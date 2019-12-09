Educators Gather to Accelerate Equity at Upcoming Annual Symposium

/EIN News/ -- Santa Cruz, CA, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This February 9-11, 2020, New Teacher Center (NTC) will gather together state and district leaders, educators and other top minds in the education field at their 22nd Annual Symposium.

This year’s event, ACCELERATE: Collective Impact for Equity in Education, will specifically focus on how professional learning opportunities for educators can address educational inequities and better students. Sessions and keynotes will offer participants the chance to network, learn new innovations in the field of professional learning, and create an actionable plan to take back to their districts and classrooms.

Your last chance to save on registration is Wednesday, December 18.

Some of the highlights from this year’s conference:

KEYNOTES featuring: Pedro Noguera, Distinguished Professor of Education at the Graduate School of Education and Information Studies at UCLA; Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises, CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools; Laura Brewer, leadership coach, speaker, and educator; and Desmond Blackburn, CEO of New Teacher Center.

ADDITIONAL SPEAKERS including: Christopher Emdin, associate professor in the Department of Mathematics, Science, and Technology at Teachers College, Columbia University; Jennifer Abrams, international educational and communications consultant; Christopher Chatmon, senior advisor of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for Oakland Unified School District (OUSD); Mandy Manning, 2018 National Teacher of the Year; and many more!

PRE-CONFERENCE SESSIONS featuring Chiefs for Change CEO Mike Magee and superintendents across the country with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into becoming a superintendent.

SESSIONS on: developing the whole child, coaching, curriculum, and state standards; developing teacher leaders; and system leadership.

The full schedule and registration for the 22nd Annual Symposium can be found HERE.

Lauren Empson New Teacher Center 831.713.6508 lempson@newteachercenter.org



