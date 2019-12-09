NFL Alumni Association Signs with ESTV as Exclusive Broadcast Media Partner

First-ever Dedicated Esports Channel to Co-Host NFLA Super Bowl LIV Esports Experience

/EIN News/ -- Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFL Alumni (www.nflalumni.org) today announced a partnership with ESTV (www.estv.co), the first-ever dedicated channel for esports and gaming personalities to become the exclusive broadcast media partner for NFLA and its esports initiatives and events.

The partnership will include co-marketing opportunities for ESTV to distribute its marketing materials on NFLA’s various media properties such as its email marketing, multiple social media platforms (Facebook®, Instagram®, Snapchat® and Twitter®), plus feature spotlight in its newsletter and a cross link to its website. ESTV will also co-host the Super Bowl LIV NFLA esports events, the first esports experience at the Super Bowl showcasing current NFL players and alumni participating in various esports-related fan activities and competitions.

“We are excited to announce a partnership featuring one of the biggest names in professional sports organizations to promote the ESTV brand and esports,” said Eric Yoon, founder and CEO of ESTV. “Our goal with NFLA is to add to the explosive growth of esports by bringing together professional sports figures, who are also gaming enthusiasts, with competitive gaming for fans of both worlds to enjoy.”

ESTV is available today on various digital, over-the-top (OTT) video, mobile and basic cable video platforms. Programming includes hardcore gaming news, shows and coverage; competitive gaming team analysis and player content, casual mainstream gaming news, live streaming event broadcasting and syndicated late night talk shows and interviews.

“NFLA is excited to launch our esports initiative and team up with ESTV to further our mission of ‘caring for kids’ and ‘caring for our own,’” said NFLA CEO Beasley Reece. “Many current and former players are passionate gamers and others have invested in the esports industry. By combining efforts, we can create exciting events and new ways to raise money and awareness for charity while giving kids the exposure and resources that they need to succeed. Together we can partner to make traditional and esports history.”

ESTV broadcast team includes a former CNN senior correspondent and NFL Network on-air talent director, Marc Watts, former Green Bay Packers all-time leading running back and Hall of Famer, Ahman Green, former Chicago Bears safety, Brock Vereen, and former New England Patriots running back and Super Bowl winner, Shane Vereen as hosts and commentators.

About NFL Alumni

NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. NFL Alumni’s mission “Caring for our Own” is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. NFL Alumni also has a traditional mission of “Caring for Kids” across the country. Player alumni give back in their local communities by raising funds for youth-related charities through their 35 regional chapters. It is a tradition that has existed for more than 50 years. Alumni support typically raises more than $1.5 million dollars for worthwhile causes. To accomplish our mission & vision, we have established the NFL Alumni Foundation which is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information please visit www.nflalumni.org.

About ESTV

ESTV is the first 24-7 live linear video channel dedicated to esports in the U.S. Launched in May 2019, ESTV provides round-the-clock coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective. ESTV is available on the Roku® Channel, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung TV Plus platforms and streams live linear feed and AVOD service to Amazon Fire TV, Roku apps and Samsung TV Plus. ESTV live linear channel and AVOD service will soon be available on Dish®, Sling™ TV and VIZIO. ESTV partners with the world’s top gaming networks and production partners for the most robust esports content lineup on linear, online and mobile. LVL UP Group is the official marketing and sales partner of ESTV. ESTV is also an exclusive media broadcast partner of the Department of Defense Joint Base Lewis McChord and NFL Alumni esports events. For more information, please visit www.estv.co.

Michael Gaimari NFL Alumni 973-241-5156 michael.gaimari@nflalumni.org



