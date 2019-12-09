ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Expands Partner Network with the Addition of HIC Network Security Solutions and SYNACKTEK

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA™ Cybersecurity Solutions , a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi), delivers an open, software-defined approach for improved cyber-attack detection and rapid incident response as well as the unique ability to automatically contain attacks within the network, today announced two new resellers of its cybersecurity products – HIC Network Security Solutions and SYNACKTEK. These well-established and respected leaders in the industry will enable ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions to gain access to a new, and growing, number of organizations.



HIC Network Security

Since 2006, HIC Network Security has delivered a mix of cybersecurity services, including professional services, compliance analysis, implementation and assessments for organizations of all sizes. Backed by a team of highly trained and expert engineers, HIC Network Security develops customer-specific solutions to address a number of cybersecurity challenges such as threat monitoring and reporting, intrusion detection and prevention and data governance.

The ARIA Software-defined Security (SDS) solution was a welcome addition to HIC Network Security’s security solutions and services as it works to improve the effectiveness of the products their customers are already deploying, and it can help make SOC teams more efficient at finding and stopping attacks.

SYNACKTEK

SYNACKTEK offers specialized consultancy services across networking and cybersecurity architecture, security solutions for industrial control systems and SCADA and custom SPLUNK services. The company prides itself on being customer centric and using technology to create straightforward, yet forward-thinking cybersecurity solutions.

“To stay ahead in the cybersecurity market, you need not only solid technology offerings, but the partners to stand behind them, said Jeremy Parkins, CEO and founder, SYNACKTEK. “We saw both with ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, making it an easy decision to add them as a partner.”

The ARIA SDS platform was specifically designed to monitor an organization’s internal network, an ever-expanding attack surface in today’s business environment. The enhanced network visibility for east-west and north-south network traffic provides better, more complete network insights to find and stop network-borne threats that are normally missed.

ARIA’s unique ability to stop attacks from within the network and at the conversation level is a powerful advantage as it eliminates the need for EDRs or agents on every virtual machine (VM), container or IoT device. Taking out only the attack conversations leaves all devices online and legitimate network traffic unaffected.

With ARIA SDS organizations gain a clear advantage in cyberattack preparedness:

Gain complete network visibility (up to 80% greater threat-surface coverage).

Find and stop missed network-borne attacks early in the kill chain.

Detect and stop network-borne data exfiltration.

Verify data breaches, including the exact records exposed.

Stop threats at the conversation level while leaving legitimate communications intact.

Protect IoT devices transparently from within the network.

“We’re looking forward to working with HIC Network Security and SYNACKTEK,” stated Gary Southwell, general manager, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions. “By working together, we will be able to provide our mutual customers with a truly superior cybersecurity solution that integrate with their existing network and application infrastructure. Our solutions will also improve their performance, leading to a cost-effective approach to enhanced incident response, enterprise-wide network and data protection and industry compliance assurance.”

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor all internal traffic, while capturing and feeding the right data to existing security tools to improve threat detection and surgically disrupt attacks and exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications—no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS), Myricom® network adapters , and nVoy Security Appliances that are designed and manufactured by the High Performance Products Division of CSP, Inc . With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success.

Myricom and ARIA are trademarks of CSPi Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

