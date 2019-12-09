Euroseas Ltd. Announces 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split

/EIN News/ -- MAROUSSI, Athens, Greece, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that its Board of Directors has determined that the Company will implement a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, with an effective date of December 18, 2019. The reverse stock split is undertaken with the objective of meeting the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for listing the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The reverse stock split will become effective after the close of all trading on the effective date, and the Company's common shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on December 19, 2019, which is the trading day next following the effective date, or such other date as determined by Nasdaq.

Fractional shares will be rounded up to the next full share. Each common shareholder will hold the same percentage of the outstanding common shares immediately following the reverse stock split as that shareholder did immediately prior to the reverse stock split except for minor adjustment due to the above-said rounding up of the fractional shares. The reverse stock split was authorized by the Company's shareholders on June 21, 2019.



About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.



Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.



The Company has a fleet of 19 vessels, including 14 Feeder containerships and 5 Intermediate Container carriers. Euroseas 19 containerships have a cargo capacity of 51,083 teu.



Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

