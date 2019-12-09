Yamaha Announces Partnership with Motosports Travel

Destination Yamaha USA Now Offers Supercross VIP Travel Packages

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, today announced a partnership with Ohio-based travel experts, Motosports Travel, to offer VIP packages for select Monster Energy Supercross races as part of the Destination Yamaha program initiative. Beginning with the 2020 season opener held in Anaheim, California on January 4, Yamaha Fan Experience packages offer purchase options that include hotel accommodations, transportation for airport and hotel transfers, prime stadium seating locations, and a unique Yamaha VIP team experience.

“Destination Yamaha continues to grow through our many rental operations across the country, and for 2020 we are expanding the Yamaha experience through these unique Supercross VIP packages,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports Marketing Manager. “Motosports Travel is the ideal partner to make attending a Supercross event a truly memorable, turn-key experience.”

Yamaha Fan Experience packages can be purchased through Motosports Travel for the following 2020 Supercross events:

Anaheim I - January 4, 2020

Anaheim II - January 18, 2020

San Diego - February 8, 2020

Atlanta - February 29, 2020

Daytona - March 7, 2020

Denver - April 4, 2020

Salt Lake City - May 5, 2020

To see everything included in the available packages and book an exciting and memorable Yamaha experience, visit www.motosportstravel.com/yamafan or contact Motosports Travel at yamafan@motosportstravel.com . Motosports Travel staff can also be reached at 1-888-YAMAFAN.

For more information related to all Yamaha products, visit YamahaMotorsports.com .

Follow Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, through your favorite social media site:

#Yamaha #YamahaMotor #YamahaMotorUSA

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

For more information about Yamaha, visit YamahaMotorsports.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Ulrich – Off-Road Motorcycle Sr. Communications Specialist

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

(714) 503-7112

mike_ulrich@yamaha-motor.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/355a0621-88f4-4944-8d4e-2bece5dd989f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b123ec42-fa86-438c-843a-8acda2889023

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7aa5ba5f-db89-4a5a-9d7c-8cf4add2914e

Yamaha Announces Partnership with Motosports Travel Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, today announced a partnership with Ohio-based travel experts, Motosports Travel, to offer VIP packages for select Monster Energy Supercross races as part of the Destination Yamaha program initiative. Destination Yamaha USA Now Offers Supercross VIP Travel Packages Beginning with the 2020 season opener held in Anaheim, California on January 4, Yamaha Fan Experience packages offer purchase options that include hotel accommodations, transportation for airport and hotel transfers, prime stadium seating locations, and a unique Yamaha VIP team experience. Destination Yamaha USA Offers Supercross VIP Travel Packages through Motosports Travel Yamaha Fan Experience packages can be purchased through Motosports Travel for select 2020 Supercross events at www.motosportstravel.com/yamafan.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.