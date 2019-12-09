U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, will continue its payment of monthly dividends for the third fiscal quarter of 2020.

The company’s board of directors approved payment of the $0.0025 per share per month dividend beginning in January 2020 and continuing through March 2020. The record dates are January 13, February 10 and March 16, and the payment dates will be January 27, February 24 and March 30.

At the end of this period, the company will have paid monthly dividends for more than 10 years. At the December 6, 2019, closing price of $1.38 the $0.0025 monthly dividend equals a 2.17 percent yield on an annualized basis.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by U.S. Global’s board of directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the company's financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the company and general business conditions.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds, U.S. Global ETFs and other international clients.

Holly Schoenfeldt U.S. Global Investors, Inc. 210.308.1268 hschoenfeldt@usfunds.com



