Family Wealth Alliance & Botoff Consulting Announce First-Ever Family Wealth Compensation Study

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Family Wealth Alliance, a peer-to-peer network for family wealth organizations, and Botoff Consulting, a compensation and benefits specialist in the family office industry, announced this fall that they are commencing the first-ever study devoted exclusively to compensation within family wealth organizations. A range of positions will be documented from representative organizations, including multifamily offices and external CIO firms.



Botoff Consulting and Family Wealth Alliance first announced this research initiative in October at the Alliance Fall Forum in Chicago. “We couldn’t be more pleased to be working together to deliver family wealth leaders the information they require to effectively recruit and retain top talent,” said Thomas R. Livergood, founder and chief executive of The Family Wealth Alliance, and Trish Botoff, founder and chief executive of Botoff Consulting, in a joint statement issued at the 2019 Alliance Fall Forum.

The Family Wealth Alliance and Botoff Consulting will begin surveying qualified firms in the first quarter of 2020. A comprehensive report is planned for release at the 2020 Alliance Fall Forum.

About The Family Wealth Alliance

The Family Wealth Alliance was founded in 2003 to support, connect, and provide an objective resource for family wealth organizations and other specialty firms that serve private families. They are a membership-based community that conducts research, facilitates best-practice sharing, and advises established and aspiring family wealth firms. For more information about thought leadership and networking opportunities offered by The Alliance, please visit FamilyWealthAlliance.com.

About Botoff Consulting

Botoff Consulting was founded in 2014 to better serve the needs of family clients and related industries. They combine in-depth analyses and individualized consulting with a focus on compensation and strategic advisory. With both East and West Coast resources, the firm serves clients nationally and globally. For more information about Botoff Consulting, please visit botoffconsulting.com.

Contacts:

Brandelynn Perry

312-248-8820, ext. 703; Brandelynn@FWAlliance.com

Hunter Guice

310.929.0139; Hunter@botoffconsulting.com



