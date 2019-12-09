Celtic Marine and Logistics Partners With MPO

Industry Leader Will Leverage MPO’s Order-Centric Logistics Platform to Sustain Excellent Customer Service and Grow Revenues

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPO, the provider of the world’s only unified cloud platform for supply chain execution, announced today that Celtic Marine and Logistics has chosen the MPO platform for all of its logistics services.



“Celtic’s commitment to customer satisfaction and promise to craft unique and innovative logistics solutions for its customers’ most complex requirements is very impressive,” says Martin Verwijmeren, CEO of MPO. “We are honored that Celtic has selected MPO to be its unifying logistics platform across its Marine and Trucking businesses, driving synergies and helping Celtic continue to deliver on its commitment to great customer service and innovation.”

“We are excited to partner with MPO on this project,” says Michael O’Connor, CEO of Celtic Marine and Logistics. “MPO’s ability to provide a comprehensive solution, along with the support of its team of experts who contribute a wealth of logistics knowledge and expertise, made them the best fit for Celtic’s transportation solution. We believe this partnership will continue to help Celtic redefine the art of the possible in the logistics market and further elevate the services we offer our customers.”

About MPO

MPO is the world’s only unified cloud supply chain platform that combines Distributed Order Management, Transportation Management, and Control Tower capabilities. The software enables companies to delight customers, maximize revenue, and minimize costs. MPO complements existing enterprise systems to orchestrate orders, inventory, and transportation, across networks of business partners. MPO processes over 2 million orders per day for over 200 leading manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and logistics providers. For more information, please contact info@mpo.com or visit www.mpo.com .

About Celtic Marine and Logistics

Celtic Marine and Logistics develops and delivers independent, cost-effective transportation services that are uniquely designed to meet the specific needs of each client. With vast knowledge and experience in the transportation and logistics industry, they deliver a full-service transportation solution that skillfully manages over 10,000,000 tons of cargo annually.



