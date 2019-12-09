Stakeholders from different backgrounds support the Publisac

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stakeholders from different backgrounds are expressing their support to the Publisac, owned by TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), and calling for a constructive dialogue with the City of Montréal to ensure that the current distribution model is maintained. By rallying in support of the Publisac, these stakeholders stand united in a historic moment:



Centrale des syndicats démocratiques (CSD)

Syndicat des travailleurs industriels et commerciaux (STIC)

Syndicat des Teamsters (Québec)

Unifor – the largest union in Québec’s pulp and paper sector

Fédération de l’industrie manufacturière (FIM-CSN)

Fédération nationale des communications (FNC-CSN)

Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ)

Conseil du patronat du Québec (Québec Employer Council)

Hebdos Québec

Métro Média

The Suburban

Alliance Forêt Boréale

Conseil de l’industrie forestière du Québec (CIFQ)

Resolute Forest Products

Table des élus du Saguenay–Lac-St-Jean

Table des élus de la Manicouagan

All agree: the Publisac is currently irreplaceable for households, local newspapers and merchants who use it, in addition to generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs in Québec. They recognize the importance of the environmental transition and believe that the Publisac is a responsibly managed product.

They are joining their voices to ask the City of Montréal not to follow through on the recommendations of the Commission permanente sur l’eau, l’environnement, le développement durable et les grands parcs (Standing Committee on Water, the Environment, Sustainable Development and Large Parks). All stakeholders advocate instead the establishment of a dialogue between the City of Montréal and all interested parties. Such a dialogue should identify the best ways to achieve reduction at source within the current distribution system, while taking into account all aspects (environmental, social and economic) of sustainable development and the democratic role played by local information. It is up to the population to determine the future of the Publisac, by easily exercising the opt-out if it wishes, and not the public authorities.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also positioned as the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 40 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has over 9,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$2.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 28, 2018. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.

Stakeholders from different backgrounds support the Publisac From left to right: Renaud Gagné, Québec Director, Unifor- the largest union in Quebec’s pulp and paper sector; Luc Vachon, President, Centrale des syndicats démocratiques (CSD); Benoit Chartier, Chair of the Board, Hebdos Québec, and President and Publisher, DBC Communications inc.; François Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer, TC Transcontinental; Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board, TC Transcontinental; Stéphane Lacroix, Director, Communications and Public Affairs (Québec), Syndicat des Teamsters; Andrew Mulé, Vice President and General Manager, Métro Média; Alexandre Guérette, Union Representative, Syndicat des travailleurs industriels et commerciaux (STIC)



