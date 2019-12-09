Icentia Closed New Financing Round Led by Crédit Mutuel Equity

The Québec company specializing in the development of innovative solutions for medical testing is pursuing its international growth strategy

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icentia, a Canadian technology company that combines the development of medical devices and innovative medical testing solutions for healthcare institutions, is proud to announce the completion of its latest round of financing to accelerate its international growth. The financing was led by the North American venture capital arm of Crédit Mutuel Equity (formerly CIC Capital), the private equity subsidiary of one of France’s largest banking groups, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale. Investissement Québec and private investors also participated in the financing.



“As we aim to become the global benchmark in electrophysiological data monitoring within a few years, this new round of financing will allow us to pursue our ambitious growth plan in Europe as well as internationally. We are privileged to be able to count on the expertise and global reach of Crédit Mutuel Equity along with their financial support,” said Pierre Paquet, President and CEO of Icentia.

“We are proud to partner with the Icentia team, which is the Canadian reference in cardiac data capture and processing to the greater benefit of patients. Icentia already has a strong track record of growth. As a value-added partner, we aim to contribute to accelerating its international marketing phase, especially in Europe,” said Ludovic André, Managing Director, Venture Capital, Crédit Mutuel Equity.

As the manufacturer of innovative medical devices, including CardioSTAT, Icentia’s mission is to help doctors identify early and accurate warning signs of potential heart problems.

Icentia, headquartered in Québec City, employs over 85 people and recently opened an office in the United Kingdom. The company is ranked No. 48 in The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, with growth of 1,137% over three years.

About Icentia

About Crédit Mutuel Equity

Crédit Mutuel Equity is the private equity arm of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, which encompasses its venture capital, growth capital and buyout activities.

Crédit Mutuel Equity supports business leaders at all stages of their companies’ development, from seed phase to buyout, by providing them with the means and the time required to implement their transformational projects. Crédit Mutuel Equity brings together a network of over 350 business leaders and entrepreneurs that share similar convictions and that can benefit from each other’s experiences, no matter the nature of their projects. Investing its own funds (€3.0 billion), Crédit Mutuel Equity’s investments are tailored to the time horizons and growth strategies of the companies in which it invests, whether in France, Canada, the United States, Germany or Switzerland.

