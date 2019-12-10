Jazz Concert at Winter Wonderland in Kansas City

Jazz concert at Winter Wonderland in the Crossroads Art District features jazz greats Mark Isham and Stanley Clarke.

Grammy Award-winning jazz artists come to the Crossroads to perform a concert for Kansas City—free of charge.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jazz greats Stanley Clarke and Mark Isham are heading for Kansas City to perform a community concert at Winter Wonderland in the Crossroads.

The free concert, sponsored by the Church of Scientology, is on Tuesday, December 17 from 7– 9:30 p.m. at 18th and Grand Blvd. Arrive early for a seat. Kansas City Jazz lovers will not want to miss this.

Winter Wonderland in the Crossroads takes place from December 14 to 25. Volunteers are transforming the parking lot at the corner of 18th and Grand Blvd. into a festive holiday spot—a safe place for families to enjoy Christmas cheer and great entertainment.

Organized by the Church of Scientology with the help of many businesses, nonprofits and volunteers from throughout the city, admission to Winter Wonderland is free and is open to the entire community.

For more information, contact the Church of Scientology Kansas City at (816) 753-6590, or stop by at 1805 Grand Blvd. Kansas City, MO.

