Events.com Partners with Festive Races to Kick Off the Holiday Season

LA JOLLA, CA, US, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Events.com, a mobile-first event management and registration platform, today announced some jolly news to ring in the holidays, with the debut of its partnerships with winter races in various cities across the U.S.Last year, over two-thirds of Americans made exercise a part of their New Year’s resolutions. This year, runners of all ages looking to stay active around the holidays can use Events.com to find local races with a festive flair. Interested participants can view open races, register to attend and access details for each event through the Events.com platform.“Cheerful winter races are a fun way for families, first-time racers and avid runners alike to get outside and stay active during the colder months,” said Mitch Thrower, co-founder and CEO, Events.com. “Events.com is happy to support local organizations in developing and maintaining the traditions that keep their communities active; our platform offers the technology to easily manage, market and monetize events so organizers can create quality experiences for years to come.”Events.com offers the following festive race events during the month of December:The Red Nose Run: This 28th annual holiday race took place on Dec. 7, 2019 in Del Mar Beach near San Diego, CA. The 5k walk/run event featured a post-race holiday celebration at the finish line. Proceeds benefited local San Diego charities: Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and the Semper Fi Fund.Viking Dash Trail Run: The Chicago race event, hosted by American Multi-Sport as part of the broader national Viking Dash Trail Run Series, took place on Dec. 7 - 8, 2019 in Crystal Lake, IL. The weekend event featured race distances ranging from 5k to half-marathon. Various awards and prizes were distributed based on age brackets, with select winners invited to attend the Viking Dash 2020 National Championships.El Santa Run 5K: Presented by Andiamo Race Productions, this race is part of the larger Andiamo Race Productions 2019 Race Series. Race day events will commence on Dec. 14, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. at McAllister Park in San Antonio, TX. Each runner will receive a participation medal upon completion of the race, and a t-shirt and goody bag are included with the cost of registration while supplies last. Participants who have completed each event in the 2019 series will qualify to receive a commemorative medal. Both individuals and teams can register.Winterfest 5K: This race, organized by Hal Sports, will take place on Dec. 14, 2019 from 9 - 11 a.m. in Thornton, CO. Open to runners of all ages and experience levels, the race will be part of a three-day WinterFest event with music, crafts, skating, food, ice carving and Santa’s Village on-site. Race day packet pick-up begins at 8 a.m. Participants can register for adult, youth and senior age levels.Semper Fit-mas 5K Santa and Kids 1K Elf Run: This event, open only to authorized Base Patrons, will take place Dec. 15, 2019 at North Camp Pendleton, CA, the major West Coast base of the United States Marine Corps and one of the largest Marine Corps bases in the U.S. The event will feature a 5k for ages 9 and up, and a 1k Elf Run for ages 4 to 12.Hoboken Jingle Bell 5K: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 8 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Pier A Park in Hoboken, NJ. Featuring a 1-mile fun run and a 5k run, this event invites everyone in the community to don their antlers, red noses, elf shoes, and Santa hats to sprinkle some holiday cheer throughout the streets of Hoboken.Earlier this month, Events.com also provided technology solutions for the Rudolph Ramble 2019, hosted by Hal Sports. The race occurred on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at the City Park in Denver, CO as part of the Run Denver Series to benefit Girls on the Run of the Rockies and Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America.Registration and details for each upcoming event can be found at Events.com.About Events.comEvents.com is a mobile-first event management and registration platform that helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from local fundraisers to global festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step of planning. Events.com offers sponsorship and promotional tools, event management software, digital marketing services, on-site check-in and sales to make the event organizing process a smooth experience from start to finish.For additional information, visit Events.com or follow Events.com on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



