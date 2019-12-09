B.C. Honours Excellence in Nursing

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of BC (NNPBC), the only professional association in the province representing all four nursing designations, is proud to honour 18 exceptional individuals who have demonstrated excellence in nursing practice including ‘rising stars’ in the profession, lifetime achievement, research, advocacy, innovation, education and leadership at the 2019 Nursing Awards of Excellence.

“Recognizing the great work nurses have done is a high priority for NNPBC. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system. While we honour and value the work nurses do each day, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to acknowledge 18 exceptional nurses who have demonstrated the best of the profession over the past year,” said Jacqollyne Keath, NNPBC Board Chair.

This is NNPBC’s second nursing awards of excellence ceremony and continues to be a unique opportunity to showcase unity in the profession by ensuring that all four nursing designations in British Columbia (Licensed Practical Nurse, Nurse Practitioner, Registered Nurse and Registered Psychiatric Nurse), are recognized for their contributions to nursing and healthcare.

“The Nursing Awards of Excellence demonstrate the strength of the profession by showcasing nurses’ exemplary work across all designations, domains of practice and sectors. What a wonderful way for NNPBC to promote unity and collaboration in our profession by hosting these fantastic nurses, their families, friends and colleagues in celebration of all that nursing brings to the table,” said Michael Sandler, NNPBC Executive Director.

Nursing Excellence Award winners for 2019 include:

Kathleen Fyvie, NP – Lifetime Achievement

Morrie Steele, RN (retired), RPN (retired) – Lifetime Achievement

Paisly Symenuk, RN – Excellence in Nursing Advocacy

Lisa Bourque Bearskin, RN – Excellence in Advancing Nursing Knowledge & Research

Emily Jenkins, RN – Excellence in Advancing Nursing Knowledge & Research

Nelly Oelke, RN – Excellence in Advancing Nursing Knowledge & Research

Sheila Epp, RN – Excellence in Nursing Education

Ranjit K. Dhari, RN – Excellence in Nursing Education

Sarah Foster, LPN- Excellence in Nursing Leadership

Brent Hobbs, RN – Excellence in Nursing Leadership

Minna Miller, NP – Excellence in Nursing Leadership

Carrie Murphy, NP – Excellence in Nursing Leadership

Sian Bethan Roberts, RN – Excellence in Nursing Practice

Angela Russolillo, RPN – Excellence in Nursing Practice

Barbara Pesut, RN – Innovation in Nursing

Lauren Colby, NP – Rising Star

Fin Gareau, NP- Rising Star

Rachel Kathleen Walker, RPN – Rising Star

NNPBC represents all four of B.C.’s nursing designations and serves as the voice for professional practice, advocacy and leadership, and is the jurisdictional representative to the Canadian Nurses Association.

