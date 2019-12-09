President thanks ACP for Georges Chikoti election

Nairobi, ANGOLA, December 9 - The Vice President Bornito de Sousa thanked, on behalf of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, for the ACP Group's confidence placed in the Angolan candidate, Georges Chikoti, for its high post of secretary general. ,

The Angolan statesman’s message was conveyed by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, while speaking this Monday in Nairobi at the 9th Summit of ACP Heads of State and Government, representing President João Lourenço.

“First of all, I would like to thank, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, whom we represent here, the trust placed in the Angolan candidate for the post of ACP secretary general” - said Bornito de Sousa, who took the opportunity to commend Georges Chikoti's qualities in leading the group at the organization.

Bornito de Sousa expressed concern about the “complex moment of the current world conjuncture, marked by the global economic slowdown, catastrophic climate change, trade tension between the United States and China, with direct repercussions on the economies of our countries and the approach of the Brexit outcome, with expected implications for relations between Europe and its partners, including the ACP Group of Countries”.

“It is in this context that the ACP Group embraces an agenda of transformation and change, with the revision of the Georgetown Agreement, so we see the election of the (…) ACP Secretary-General as a source of pride and joy, but also of great responsibility ”, he assured.

According to Bornito de Sousa, Georges Chikoti has the ideal profile for this mission, as, in addition to his individual qualities, he has the full and unconditional support of the Government of Angola for the strengths of this platform and the purposes of the ACP Group, namely in the implementation of an agenda for proactive, results-focused multilateralism ”

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.