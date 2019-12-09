The M.S. in Applied Behavioral Analysis Program at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology Earns Accreditation

The Association for Behavior Analysis International Accreditation Board grants Chicago program five years of accreditation

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After undergoing a rigorous review process and meeting the Association for Behavior Analysis International (ABAI) Accreditation Board’s standards, the M.S. in Applied Behavioral Analysis Program at the Chicago Campus of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology has been granted full accreditation through December 31, 2024.

The Association for Behavior Analysis International Accreditation Board operates as a board of the ABAI and is the governance body responsible for the accreditation of training programs in behavior analysis at the bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels. Its mission is to establish and implement standards for the accreditation of educational programs in behavior analysis.

“We are so proud to have reached this milestone,” said Department Chair Dr. Ashley Whittington-Barnish. “ABAI accreditation is confirmation of the commitment our faculty and staff have to the success of our students. It speaks to the comprehensiveness, rigor, and quality of our program, one which offers students real-world training and all the competencies necessary to be successful scientists and practitioners. Our graduates are prepared to provide behavior analytic services in a wide range of settings, including clinics, homes, hospitals, and schools.”

“Congratulations to Dr. Whittington-Barnish and the ABA Department on this wonderful accomplishment,” said Chicago Campus Dean Margie Martyn, Ph.D. “They have done amazing work to make the program successful, and this accreditation is recognition of their hard work and dedication.”

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is a nonprofit, private university devoted exclusively to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences. The institution serves almost 6,000 students across campuses in Chicago; Southern California (Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego); Washington, D.C.; New Orleans; and Dallas, as well as through online programs. The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), and its Clinical Psychology Doctoral Programs in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles are accredited by the American Psychological Association. With more than 25 graduate degree programs, thousands of hours of real-world training, and a wealth of international opportunities, TCSPP is a leader in professional psychology and behavioral health education. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

The Chicago School is a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact.

