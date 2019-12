Women in Agribusiness to host summit in Europe in March 2020

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S.-based Women in Agribusiness (WIA) will head to Paris, France, to host its 10th event – Women in Agribusiness Summit Europe – on March 9-10, 2020 at Les Salons Hoche.

This premier day-and-a-half conference – the perfect complement to International Women’s Day on March 8 – will feature industry knowledge for executive women in the agri-food sector, providing in-depth examination and comprehensive discussions on the outlook and shifting indicators in the industry.

Topics, presented by expert speakers, will include:



Reducing Food Waste for European Producers

Farming 4.0 - Ushering in the Age of Digital Agriculture

Innovations in Agriculture

Gene Editing in the EU

Executive Roundtable: A Spotlight on Senior-Level Women in Ag

“What makes us different is that the Women in Agribusiness team supports women in the ag and food industry 365 days a year. While we do host a large annual event that is known for exceptional content and networking, we also support women-owned businesses, publish a quarterly magazine, post job opportunities, give scholarships to young women, host local networking Meet Ups in over 15 cities, provide leadership training and more,” said Joy O’Shaughnessy, event director and chief operating officer of HighQuest Group, the parent company of Women in Agribusiness. “Our events are tailored to the needs that are voiced by our women in agribusiness community, as well as the companies that want to support them.”

The annual Women in Agribusiness Summit in the U.S., which started in 2012, is renowned for annually convening close to 1,000 of the country’s female agribusiness decision-makers, with 30 percent at the CEO/executive level and another 25 percent at department management level. The latest Women in Agribusiness Summit U.S. event, held in Minneapolis, Minn., in September 2019, welcomed attendees from eight countries and 43 U.S. states, with representatives from 267 companies.

Women in Agribusiness Summit Europe debuted in Barcelona, Spain, in February 2015, which was an intimate gathering praised by an executive from a food and beverage multinational company in attendance for being “a solutions-oriented event that also brought up current trends in the market” and “a uniquely-focused agricultural event for women”.

Learn more about the Women in Agribusiness Summit Europe at www.womeninageurope.com, or follow us at @Womeninagri, on Facebook and LinkedIn. Register for the event with a 10% discount using promo code: PARIS20.

About Women in Agribusiness

Women in Agribusiness is a business unit of HighQuest Group, a global agribusiness consulting, events and media firm, based north of Boston, Mass., USA. The Women in Agribusiness initiative took root in 2012, with the first conference held in New Orleans. WIA initiatives have grown to include the WIA Membership, WIA Demeter Award of Excellence, Scholarships, and the WIA Quarterly Journal . Learn more at www.womeninag.com.

Michelle Pelletier Marshall

Senior PR/Media Manager

10 South Main Street, Suite 209

Topsfield, Mass. 01983 USA

mmarshall@highquestgroup.com

