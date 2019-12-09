Yamaha Announces New Accessories for Proven Off-Road Vehicles

Selection of Exclusive Add-Ons Available on ShopYamaha.com to Customize Your Adventure

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA , introduces new accessories for its lineup of Proven Off-Road ATV and Side-by-Side (SxS) vehicles, catering to a wide variety of adventures and allowing customers to further tailor and customize their Yamaha for specific environments or driving styles. New Yamaha Genuine Accessories, wheel and tire options, and WARN winches are highlighted, with the complete list of parts, accessories, riding gear, and more options available at ShopYamaha.com .



Yamaha Genuine Accessories for Wolverine X2 / X4 and YXZ1000R / SS Models

Designed, tested, and developed alongside Yamaha’s vehicle engineers, Yamaha Genuine Accessories ensure proper fitment and the same superior durability and reliability experienced with every Proven Off-Road Yamaha. New Yamaha Genuine Accessories for 2020 YXZ and Wolverine models include a Heavy Duty Front Brush Guard that matches seamlessly to the vehicles’ front end and features two anchor points, an integrated winch mount, mounting locations for additional lighting, and e-coating and powder coating for exceptional rust resistance and weather durability. For a more compact YXZ option with a winch mount, there is the new Front Grab Bar constructed from 1.5-inch tubing and welded plate steel, providing the same great robustness as the full-width option. Available for both the Wolverine X2 and X4 is a new Rear Brush Guard with mounting locations for LED spotlights or floodlights (sold separately) boasting a rugged powder and e-coated steel construction.

A new Yamaha center mirror and mounting bracket are available, providing superior optical clarity without distortion, unsurpassed scratch resistance, and a composite polymer injection-molded body construction for strength and durability while minimizing flexing and vibration.

Wolverine X2 / X4 and YXZ1000R / SS Tire and Wheel Options by EFX and MSA

For YXZ1000R and Wolverine SxS owners seeking to optimize traction and enhance ground clearance in specialized environments, Yamaha developed four new 28 x 10-inch tire options in collaboration with EFX®. With six-ply-rated bias constructions, the new MotoBoss tire features deep, aggressive lugs delivering excellent performance in mud, and the new MotoMTC has a unique 1.25-inch deep lug for soft terrain. The MotoBoss tire’s 2-inch V-pattern lug design extends down the sidewall for maximum traction in deep mud. Rounding out the 28-inch tire lineup with durable eight-ply-rated radial constructions, the MotoClaw features aggressive 1-inch lugs for intermediate terrain, with the MotoHammer providing exceptional performance in hardpack conditions and terrain. All four 28-inch EFX tires fit 14-inch rims for an increased sidewall feel and are offered in a “square” setup for front and rear interchangeability.

Paired with the aforementioned EFX tires, Yamaha now offers a variety of 14 x 7-inch wheels, providing both function and fashion while on the trail. Available MSA® wheels include black and machined aluminum M25 Rockers and KMC™ XD Series® Machete wheels. The Machete wheels additionally have a true beadlock option. All tire / wheel kits include center caps and lug nuts, which can also be customized with different colored interchangeable rings, caps, and stars available on ShopYamaha.com .

Expanding tire and terrain specifications even further for the pure sport YXZ1000R / Sport Shift (SS), Yamaha also provides SandSlinger and MotoVator EFX tire options. For superior float, balanced grip, and ultimate dune performance, the SandSlinger comes in 28- and 29-inch sizes, with or without KMC Addict 2 beadlock and non-beadlock wheels, in a ribbed front and molded-paddle rear. Utilizing light truck engineering for a smooth, quiet ride with maximum durability, the MotoVator is a steel-belted, true radial tire with superior puncture resistance, featuring a large contact patch with elongated shoulder tread to enhance high- and low-speed cornering with reduced rolling resistance on hard terrain. Available with or without KMC beadlock and non-beadlock wheels, the MotoVator is available in a 30 x 9.5 14-inch size, with the GYTR Torque Assist Gear kit being required for use in model year 2016-2018 YXZs.

All-New WARN VRX and AXON Winches

All-new WARN® winches will be offered from Yamaha in the VRX and AXON™ models. Available in 2,500-, 3,500-, and 4,500-pound capacities in steel or synthetic ropes, the VRX delivers uncompromising performance and value with its all-metal construction, extreme IP68-rated waterproof sealing, load-holding brake, upgraded contactor, and robust new clutch based on WARN’s automotive-style 4WD hub-lock design. With thermal protection and load indication, the AXON combines a powerful motor and first-of-its-kind digital contractor Motactor™ unit. The AXON is available in 3,500- and 4,500-pound capacities with a synthetic rope, all metal construction, IP68-rated waterproof sealing, and increased structural rigidity for extreme environments. All AXON and VRX WARN winches feature vehicle-specific control connections, offer the best warranty in the industry, and are assembled in the USA.

Yamaha Adventure Pro, Powered by Magellan

The 2019 and 2020 Grizzly is now prewired for the Yamaha Adventure Pro, powered by Magellan, bringing more technology and social media capability to recreational ATV riders. The most comprehensive and user-friendly GPS and vehicle data tracking unit available for ATVs and Side-by-Sides, the Adventure Pro offers Magellan’s extensive GPS network and durable tablet technology to adventurous off-road enthusiasts, preloaded with thousands of waypoints, OHV trails, Yamaha dealers, and more, with additional features added daily.

Every Yamaha SxS is assembled at Yamaha’s U.S. factory in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution.

For more information on Yamaha’s parts, accessories, and Yamalube offerings visit ShopYamaha.com. To view the entire Proven Off-Road ATV and SxS lineup and learn more, visit YamahaOutdoors.com. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors or search the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #ProvenOffRoad #REALizeYourAdventure #AssembledInUSA #Yamaha10YearBelt

