Asia-Pacific Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Market Outlook, 2019-2027

The Asia-Pacific waste-to-energy market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 4.92% in the forecasting years of 2019-2027.



China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN countries, and countries in Rest of APAC together from the Asia-Pacific's waste-to-energy market.



At present, in South Korea, more than 60% of renewable energy is derived from waste, with cheap production costs (10% of solar power and 66% of wind power). Thus, producing energy using waste has emerged as the most efficient way the country can provide itself with the desired renewable energy. With 97% of the country's energy demand being imported, South Korea presents various opportunities for waste-to-energy technologies to extend the production and distribution of renewable energy.



Japan is one of the world's largest economies and is highly advanced in regard to science and technology. The initiatives and policies by the government, along with the increased awareness regarding the usage of renewable energy, are expected to promote the development of Japan's waste-to-energy market. 25% of the total waste produced in Asia is attributed to Japan.

The country is the largest WtE market in Asia. At present, around 70% of the total waste produced in Japan is incinerated, also including incineration with energy recovery. However, in the coming years, both recycling and incineration with energy recovery are expected to be the most preferred disposal methods.



Competitive Outlook



The major competitors in the waste-to-energy market are Xcel Energy, Inc., SAKO Brno A.S., Green Conversion Systems, Inc., Amec Foster Wheeler Plc (acquired by Wood Group), Waste Management, Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Wheelabrator Technologies, Inc., Suez Environnement Company, China Everbright International Ltd., and Austrian Energy & Environment Group.

Key Topics Covered



1. Asia-Pacific Waste-To-Energy (Wte) Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Asia-Pacific Transforming Into A Promising Hub For Wte

2.2.2. Data Analytics & Big Data Optimizing Waste Management Value Chain

2.2.3. Incineration - Key Thermal Waste-To-Energy Technology

2.2.4. Growing Prominence Of Biological Wte Technology

2.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

2.3.2. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

2.3.3. Threat Of Substitute

2.3.4. Threat Of New Entrants

2.3.5. Threat Of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Cost

2.4.2. Environment-Friendly

2.4.3. Substitutes

2.4.4. Availability

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Components

2.7.1. Waste Generation

2.7.2. Waste Collection

2.7.3. Suppliers

2.7.4. Manufacturers

2.7.5. Distributors & Retailers

2.7.6. End-Users

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Rising Energy Demand & Need For Energy Security

2.8.2. Substantial Investments In New Wte Projects

2.8.3. Rapid Industrialization & Urbanization Contributing To The Increasing Municipal Waste

2.8.4. Declining Number Of Landfill Sites

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. High Setup Cost - Major Drawback

2.9.2. Availability Of Alternative Technologies

2.9.3. Strict Environmental Guidelines

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Depleting Conventional Energy Resources

2.10.2. Emerging Technologies

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Technological Challenges

2.11.2. Opposition From Environmental Groups & Local Communities



3. Asia-Pacific Waste-To-Energy (Wte) Market Outlook - By Technology

3.1. Thermal

3.2. Biological

3.3. Physical



4. Asia-Pacific Waste-To-Energy (Wte) Market Outlook - By Type Of Waste

4.1. Municipal Waste

4.1.1. Residential

4.1.2. Commercial & Institutional

4.1.3. Construction & Demolition

4.1.4. Other Municipal Wastes

4.2. Process Waste

4.3. Medical Waste

4.4. Agriculture Waste

4.5. Other Wastes



5. Asia-Pacific Waste-To-Energy (Wte) Market Outlook - By Application

5.1. Electricity

5.2. Heat

5.3. Combined Heat & Power Units

5.4. Transport Fuels

5.5. Other Applications



6. Asia-Pacific Waste-To-Energy (Wte) Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. China

6.2. Japan

6.3. India

6.4. South Korea

6.5. Asean Countries

6.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.7. Rest Of Asia-Pacific



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (Acquired by Wood Group)

7.2. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

7.3. C&G Environmental Protection Holdings Ltd.

7.4. China Everbright International Ltd.

7.5. Covanta Holding Corporation

7.6. Green Conversion Systems, Inc.

7.7. Hitachi Zosen Corporation

7.8. Keppel Seghers

7.9. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

7.10. Plasco Conversion Systems (Acquired by RMB Advisory Services)

7.11. Suez Environnement Company

7.12. Veolia Environnement S.A.

7.13. Waste Management, Inc.

7.14. Wheelabrator Technologies, Inc.

7.15. Xcel Energy, Inc.

7.16. BTA International GmbH

7.17. Martin GmbH

7.18. Ze-Gen, Inc.

7.19. Sako Brno A.S.

7.20. Austrian Energy & Environment Group



