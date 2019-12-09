Fortem Technologies Selected by NATO For Defence Against Terrorism Program To Premiere Counter-UAV Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Pleasant Grove, UT, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortem Technologies, the leading provider of airspace defense solutions for a drone world, announced today that it has been selected by NATO to demonstrate its SkyDome® Network defense platform. Fortem was identified for the program for its drone detection, classification and ThreatAware platform, and for its autonomous drone interceptor - DroneHunter.™ The program, titled “Comparative Analysis of Lethal, Low Collateral Damage Effectors Against Low, Small and Slow UAV,” seeks to evaluate mitigation solutions for the emerging threat of small, dangerous UAV and is focused on the engagement part of the kill chain.

"We are thrilled to be selected by NATO to further showcase the power and precision of our DroneHunter, the most advanced autonomous AI-enabled drone interceptor in the world,” said Fortem CEO, Timothy Bean. “Most systems that try to defend against criminal drones fail because 99% of the risk is from rogue drones that can no longer be jammed or hacked. With over 3650 kills, the DroneHunter is a proven solution that not only detects and pursues threatening drones, but delivers ordinance accurately and locally to the swarm or offending aircraft. Our DroneHunter nets and captures the offending drone and tows it to a safe location for forensic analysis.”

“The NATO Defence Against Terrorism Program of Work is actively examining technologies that generate a lower collateral damage and that are mature and fully able to perform in realistic, threatening scenarios,” said Alexandre Papy, Dr, Ir NATO DAT C-UAV Chairman. “Fortem Technologies has developed a compelling interceptor, the DroneHunter, and we are interested in evaluating its ability to function autonomously to capture and remove dangerous UAV without causing collateral damage.”

The following nations are actively supporting the project: Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom (vice-chair), United States and The Netherlands. The industry selection meeting will be held at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels, Belgium, December 17 and 18.

The SkyDome Network comprises TrueView™ radar, the world’s smallest, most accurate and cost efficient radar of its kind and an adaptable AI platform that fuses TrueView radar and other sensor outputs to autonomously monitor any environment in 3D. By detecting and assessing airborne threats, SkyDome Network anticipates vulnerabilities and can alert personnel, cue defensive measures or launch DroneHunter to autonomously neutralize dangerous or malicious drones. SkyDome Network is the only networkable platform that achieves total airspace awareness, security and defense while seamlessly integrating with existing security systems

NATO is developing new, cutting-edge technologies and capabilities to protect troops and civilians against terrorist attacks. The aim of the Alliance’s Defence Against Terrorism Programme of Work (DAT POW) is to prevent non-conventional attacks, such as suicide attacks with improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and mitigate other challenges, such as attacks on critical infrastructure.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, safety and security. Through an advanced ecosystem of distributed radar, AI at-the-edge, deep sensor integration and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors, protects and defends the world’s corridors, venues, infrastructures, borders and regions from dangerous or malicious drone threats. The same ecosystem is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing, Signia Venture Partners, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company and others. For more information, please visit www.fortemtech.com.

