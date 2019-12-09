Questex’s Fierce Innovation Awards – LifeSciences Edition 2019 Announces Finalists, Precision NanoSystems Recognized

Winners across six different categories will be revealed in the upcoming Innovation Report highlighting the best products, services, and innovations of the year

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver , BC, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision NanoSystems (PNI) announced today that it has been selected as a finalist in this year’s Fierce Innovation Awards – LifeSciences Edition, a peer reviewed awards program from the publisher of FierceBiotech and FiercePharma. The competition highlights companies that demonstrated innovative solutions, technologies, and services that have the potential to make the greatest impact for biotech and pharma companies. PNI was recognized as a finalist in the category of Drug Delivery Technology.

PNI was selected as a finalist for its innovative, industry leading product, NanoAssemblr® Ignite™ with NxGen™ Technology. “We are honored to be named as a finalist and this confirms our commitment to accelerate the creation of transformative medicine that significantly impacts human well being.” said James Taylor, CEO & Co-Founder PNI. “The Ignite embodies everything that made the NanoAssemblr family of instruments the go-to platform for developing new Precision and Gene Therapy medicines for over 100 biopharma companies and featured in over 200 publications.”

Finalists’ applications were reviewed by an exclusive panel of executives from major biotech and pharma companies including Astellas, PPD Corporate Development & Strategy, Signant Health, Medidata Solutions, Accenture’s Global Applied Life Sciences Solutions Practice, Angelica Therapeutics, (NIHR) Clinical Research Network, Biotech Research Group, Ostuaka Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and BrightInsight, a Flex Company. All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation. A full list of judges can be found at https://fiercelifesciencesawards.secure-platform.com/a/page/judges

Winners will be announced in the 2019 Innovation Report set to publish by FierceHealthcare on Thursday, December 18th.

About PNI:

PNI’s proprietary NanoAssemblr Platform enables the rapid, reproducible, and scalable manufacture of next generation nanoparticle formulations for the targeted delivery of therapeutic and diagnostic agents to cells and tissues in the body. PNI provides instruments, reagents and services to life sciences researchers, including pharmaceutical companies, and builds strategic collaborations to revolutionize healthcare through nanotechnology.

