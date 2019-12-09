Asia-Pacific Material Handling Robotics Market Study, 2019 with Historic Analysis from 2015 and Forecasts to 2026
Asia-Pacific material handling robotics market will exhibit a strong growth with a 2019-2026 CAGR of 13.71% by hardware revenue and 17.82% by unit shipment, remaining the largest regional market in the world. This market represents a cumulative potential of $65.7 billion in terms of hardware value for the coming 7 years.
This report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific material handling robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific material handling robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.
Based on offering, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Hardware
- Software
- Service & Support
Based on robot type, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Articulated Robots
- Cartesian Robots
- SCARA Robots
- Parallel Robots
- Collaborative Robots
- Others
Based on application, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Pick & Place
- Palletizing & De-palletizing
- Packing & Packaging
- Part Transfer
- Machine Tending
- Others
Based on industry vertical, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Automotive Industry
- Chemical, Rubber & Plastics
- Electrical & Electronics
- Machinery & Metal
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- India
- Rest of APAC
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific material handling robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
- ABB Ltd.
- Comau S.p.A
- Denso Corporation
- EFORT Intelligent Equipment
- Estun Automation
- Fanuc Corp.
- Hyundai Robotics
- Kawasaki Robotics Inc.
- KUKA (Midea Group)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.
- Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)
- Reis Robotics
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)
- SIASUN Robot & Automation Co. Ltd.
- Staubli International AG
- STEP Electric Corporation
- Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.
- Universal Robots
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
