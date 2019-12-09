There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,625 in the last 365 days.

Asia-Pacific Material Handling Robotics Market Study, 2019 with Historic Analysis from 2015 and Forecasts to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Material Handling Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific material handling robotics market will exhibit a strong growth with a 2019-2026 CAGR of 13.71% by hardware revenue and 17.82% by unit shipment, remaining the largest regional market in the world. This market represents a cumulative potential of $65.7 billion in terms of hardware value for the coming 7 years.

This report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific material handling robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure
  • Growth Drivers
  • Restraints and Challenges
  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
  • Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific material handling robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on offering, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Service & Support

Based on robot type, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

  • Articulated Robots
  • Cartesian Robots
  • SCARA Robots
  • Parallel Robots
  • Collaborative Robots
  • Others

Based on application, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

  • Pick & Place
  • Palletizing & De-palletizing
  • Packing & Packaging
  • Part Transfer
  • Machine Tending
  • Others

Based on industry vertical, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

  • Automotive Industry
  • Chemical, Rubber & Plastics
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Machinery & Metal
  • Food & Beverage
  • Others

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • Japan
  • China
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • India
  • Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific material handling robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Comau S.p.A
  • Denso Corporation
  • EFORT Intelligent Equipment
  • Estun Automation
  • Fanuc Corp.
  • Hyundai Robotics
  • Kawasaki Robotics Inc.
  • KUKA (Midea Group)
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.
  • Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)
  • Reis Robotics
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)
  • SIASUN Robot & Automation Co. Ltd.
  • Staubli International AG
  • STEP Electric Corporation
  • Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.
  • Universal Robots
  • Yaskawa Electric Corp.

