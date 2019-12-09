Asia-Pacific Material Handling Robotics Market Study, 2019 with Historic Analysis from 2015 and Forecasts to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Material Handling Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia-Pacific material handling robotics market will exhibit a strong growth with a 2019-2026 CAGR of 13.71% by hardware revenue and 17.82% by unit shipment, remaining the largest regional market in the world. This market represents a cumulative potential of $65.7 billion in terms of hardware value for the coming 7 years.



This report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific material handling robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific material handling robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.



Based on offering, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Service & Support

Based on robot type, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Collaborative Robots

Others

Based on application, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Pick & Place

Palletizing & De-palletizing

Packing & Packaging

Part Transfer

Machine Tending

Others

Based on industry vertical, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Automotive Industry

Chemical, Rubber & Plastics

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery & Metal

Food & Beverage

Others

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific material handling robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Estun Automation

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Reis Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

SIASUN Robot & Automation Co. Ltd.

Staubli International AG

STEP Electric Corporation

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

