American Freight Furniture and Mattress Opens Fourth Louisiana Store

/EIN News/ --



Growing furniture retailer adds store in Lafayette area

Lafayette, LA, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Freight Furniture and Mattress opened a store in Lafayette on December 6, 2019. The new Lafayette store is 21,200 square feet and is located at 2001 Moss St. Lafayette, LA 70501. The store is between Metro PCS and O’Reilly Auto Parts. The store will create at least 12 new jobs in the area.

“We’re excited to open our fourth store in the great state of Louisiana,” said Tom McMillan, Vice President. “Our new Lafayette store is conveniently located right off Moss St. and is just a 15-minute drive from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. We offer quality furniture and mattresses at everyday low prices for the campus and surrounding communities. Our large store makes it easy to take home brand-new furniture today because we offer a showroom and warehouse all under one roof. Choose a mattress set starting at $49 each piece or a Memory Foam mattress set starting at $99 each piece. We offer sofas from $198, sectionals from $298, dining sets from $98, and 3-piece bedroom collections starting at $198. Plus, customers can take it home today for $50 with low, easy payments. Visit the new Lafayette store to get the best deal on furniture and mattresses.”

American Freight has always made it our mission to save customers money on quality furniture and mattresses while providing excellent customer service. We are able to do this by purchasing products directly from manufacturers and selling in warehouse-style stores. By cutting out the middleman and keeping the overhead low, American Freight is able to offer the lowest prices with quality service. This successful formula has made American Freight Furniture and Mattress one of the fastest-growing furniture retailers in the United States.

Weekly store hours for the new Lafayette location are as follows:

· Monday-Thursday (12pm-8pm)

· Friday-Saturday (10am-8pm)

· Sunday (10am-5pm)

Our offerings include: living room – sofas, loveseats, sectionals, recliners, accent chairs, and coffee and end tables; bedroom – three, five, and seven-piece bedroom suites from Twin through King; dining room – five and seven-piece sets; mattresses – premiere foam, hybrid (innerspring and foam), innerspring and pocketed coil sets in all sizes; and accessories to complete your home selections. Customers can pay for items in full or take advantage of our payment plan options. We offer a 100% approved layaway program and no credit needed payment plans to help make your home comfortable and complete. Same-day delivery and pick up is available for all in-stock items.

About American Freight

Since 1994, American Freight Furniture and Mattress has helped customers save money on quality furniture and mattresses. We buy direct from manufacturers and sell direct in warehouse-style stores. By cutting out the middle man and keeping our overhead costs low, we can offer quality, new furniture and mattresses at the lowest prices.

American Freight offers same-day delivery on all in-stock items. Our flexible payment options include free layaway and take it home today for $50 with low, easy payment plans through American First Finance (see www.americanfreight.com/50 for details). With more than 170 stores and over 2 million satisfied customers, American Freight continues to grow while our mission remains the same: sell the best for less every day while delivering excellent customer service. See for yourself—shop at one of our 170+ stores or online and discover why American Freight is the place to go for all your home furnishing needs. We offer a low price match guarantee—visit https://www.americanfreight.com/price-match-policy/ for details. To learn more about American Freight Furniture and Mattress, visit www.americanfreight.com or follow us on Twitter @AmericanFreight and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmericanFreightFurniture .

Media Contact: Sophia Montealegre

740.363.2222 | smontealegre@americanfreight.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.