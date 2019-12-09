Asure Software Recognized as a Fastest Growing Company on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Asure’s continued growth attributed to team’s ability to see HCM through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality

Now in its 25th year, the award features the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth over a three year period. Asure Software grew 231 percent during this period. Asure’s fully-integrated HCM platform, flexible benefits and compliance administration, HR consulting, and time and labor management solutions are used by over 60,000 customers.

Asure Software’s chief executive officer, Pat Goepel, attributes the company’s consistent revenue growth to its talent and leadership team’s ability to see HCM through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. He said, “It’s an absolute honor to have earned our spot among the Fast 500. This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to providing HR software and services that power business growth by maximizing the value of human capital. We know that talent drives growth and are determined to continue helping the thousands of small and midsize businesses we serve thrive as we enter a new decade.”

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and US technology, media, and telecommunications leader. “Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top 10. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

In addition to ranking on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list, Asure has also been recently recognized for its time and attendance solutions in a number of awards, including receiving the gold 2019 Stevie Awards for Great Employers for top attendance tracking solution and the silver at the Golden Bridge Awards for best new product of the year.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.



In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR), headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides innovative SaaS-based HCM solutions, delivered in the cloud that help clients grow their business. Asure helps businesses develop their Human Capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money and technology toward growth. Asure Software’s offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, Time & Attendance, Talent Management, Employee Benefits, Benefits Administration, and Payroll & Tax. Visit us a www.asuresoftware.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

