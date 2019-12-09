Sophos Wins Product and Vendor of the Year from CRN and Channel Partner Insight

Awards Honor Sophos as Channel-Best in Technology Innovation, Product Quality and Ease of Use

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in next-generation cloud-enabled cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has won coveted product and vendor of the year awards from CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , and Channel Partner Insight .



Sophos Intercept X reigns as CRN’s endpoint security Product of the Year for the third consecutive year. Sophos also earned the highest honor as Vendor of the Year in the Channel Partner Insight Innovation Awards .

“We’re honored that both CRN and Channel Partner Insight have recognized Sophos’ channel-first, channel-best approach and commitment to continuous innovation,” said Erin Malone, vice president, North American channel sales at Sophos. “According to the 2020 SophosLabs Threat Report , cybercriminals are targeting organizations’ management tools and trusted partners’ systems to disseminate ransomware attacks more broadly. To ensure partner success in this environment and protect partners and their customers from these cyber threats, Sophos is dedicated to driving innovation to offer industry leading solutions and create new growth and revenue opportunities for partners.”

These awards represent the gold standard of accomplishment for channel-best cybersecurity solutions. Sophos ranks highest in CRN’s Products of the Year for product quality and reliability, richness of product features and functionality, technical innovation, compatibility and ease of integration, and ability to create new customer relationships or improve existing ones. It’s further recognized for setting the industry standard in cybersecurity with its channel-first approach in the Channel Innovation Awards.



The wins build on Sophos’ recent CRN Tech Innovator and Channel Partners Top Gun 51 titles. Sophos also swept CRN’s 2019 Annual Report Card awards, voted best in network, endpoint and data security, and rated highest across all 12 of the security subcategories, including Managed and Cloud Services based on solution provider satisfaction.

CRN’s 2019 Products of the Year are featured in the December issue of CRN and available at www.crn.com/poty. Information about the Channel Partner Insight Innovation Awards is also available at ChannelPartnerInsight.com.

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today's most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by SophosLabs - a global threat intelligence and data science team - Sophos' cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cybercriminal tactics and techniques, including automated and active-adversary breaches, ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, phishing, and more. The award-winning Sophos Central cloud-based platform integrates Sophos' entire portfolio of best-of-breed products, from the Intercept X endpoint solution to the XG Firewall, into a single system called Synchronized Security. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 53,000 partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home . The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K., and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH.” More information is available at www.sophos.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Channel Partner Insight:

Channel Partner Insight provides leaders of resellers, distributors, MSPs and other specialist consultancies with exclusive analysis of the fast-changing channel sector in Europe and the US, helping them to make smarter business decisions. The transatlantic title, launched in 2019, is owned by London-based Incisive Media. With journalists based in the UK and the US, CPI provides high-quality journalism for channel business leaders, taking a uniquely transatlantic view on the market.

