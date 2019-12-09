Sauce Labs Helps Code.org Ensure Flawless Digital Experiences for Millions During Annual Hour of Code Campaign

Company’s Continuous Testing Platform Plays Critical Role in Seamless Delivery of Computer Science Educational Software Applications Throughout Five-Day Global Event

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , provider of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today announced its continued partnership and collaboration with Code.org to help the nonprofit organization further its mission of expanding access to computer science in schools, particularly among young women and underrepresented minority students. Sauce Labs provides Code.org with the automated testing capabilities essential to ensuring a flawless experience for the students and teachers across the world who engage with the organization’s digital computer science curriculum, including the annual Hour of Code campaign taking place this week.



Automated testing with the Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud serves as a crucial behind-the-scenes tool to power the Hour of Code campaign, during which hundreds of thousands of teachers across the globe set aside an hour for their students to engage with one of the more than 500 computer science tutorials on HourofCode.com . Approximately 40 percent of students in the US have an account on Code.org, and roughly 15 percent of all students in the world have participated in the Hour of Code since its inception, a level of scale owed in part to the speed and confidence with which Sauce Labs enables Code.org’s development team to update and release new tutorials and activities for the event.

For example, with the help of extensive testing on the Sauce Labs platform, Code.org launched a new tutorial for Hour of Code 2019 called “ AI for Oceans .” The tutorial introduces students to artificial intelligence by having them train a machine learning model that executes directly in their browser. The tutorial also teaches how these modern technologies can be used to address real-world problems.

“The activities we deliver for an initiative like the Hour of Code simply have to work flawlessly, and the only way to ensure that they do is through testing,” said Anthony Suarez, CTO, Code.org. “In years past, that meant locking down development up to a month before the event to avoid the risks associated with introducing new code. But with Sauce Labs, we’re confident in the breadth of our testing and the quality of our code and that ultimately leads to a much richer experience for our students and teachers.”

With a curriculum that serves students ranging from 5-year-olds engaging with technology for the first time to 18-year-olds heading to college, and a growing international presence that now encompasses programs in 63 languages, Code.org’s development team must ensure its software works across the vast array of browsers and devices found in such a broad spectrum of classrooms. Code.org is responsive to teacher feedback and is able to deploy new educational features to production each day because its Sauce Labs test infrastructure assures each release passes a high quality threshold. Code.org only needs a single Support Program resource to support millions of students and teachers across the globe thanks to extensive automated testing powered by Sauce Labs.

“Our partnership with Sauce Labs is crucial in helping us reach millions of students around the world every day with confidence,” said Hadi Partovi, CEO, Code.org. “The Sauce Labs platform enables us to focus our engineering efforts on developing engaging, feature-rich computer science curriculum and tools for students. Testing on the Sauce Labs cloud helps ensure our learning platform can provide access to as many students as possible, particularly in schools and countries with limited resources.”

In the past year, as the reach and depth of their programming have continued to expand, the Code.org team has leveraged the new analytics capabilities in the Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud to drive an even more optimized automation experience. With visibility into how tests are performing through analytics, the team now averages a 98 percent pass rate on executed tests. This increased efficiency has enabled Code.org to encourage more open-source contributors to submit pull requests that can be tested quickly and with confidence.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting Code.org and their efforts to make computer science education available to everyone,” said Terri Avnaim, CMO, Sauce Labs. “As vendors, we have a collective responsibility to help ensure children from all backgrounds have access to and become passionate about technology. We’re proud to play a role in such an important initiative and we look forward to supporting Code.org and the Hour of Code for years to come.”

An Hour of Code can be done any time during the year, but it is a major component of Computer Science Education Week , which takes place this year from December 9-15, 2019. To learn more about the Hour of Code, visit hourofcode.com .

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs ensures the world’s leading apps and websites work flawlessly on every browser, OS and device. Its award-winning Continuous Testing Cloud provides development and quality teams with instant access to the test coverage, scalability, and analytics they need to rapidly deliver a flawless digital experience. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP, Adams Street Partners and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

Media Contact

Scott Desiere

scott.desiere@saucelabs.com

(619) 952-3758

Twitter: @ScottDesiere



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.