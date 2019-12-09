DEADLINE ALERT for DOMO, AFI, CGC, and BAX: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO )

Class Period: June 28, 2018 - September 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Domo was experiencing weakness in its enterprise and international businesses; (2) that Domo's billings growth had dramatically slowed; (3) that all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results; and (4) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI )

Class Period: March 6, 2018 - November 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) that the Company’s internal control over inventory levels was not effective; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC )

Class Period: June 21, 2019 - November 13, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 21, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing weak demand for its softgel and oil products; (2) that as a result, the Company would be forced to take a CA$32.7 million restructuring charge due to poor sales, excessive returns, and excess inventory; and (3) that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Baxter International, Inc. (NYSE: BAX )

Class Period: February 21, 2019 - October 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 24, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain intra-Company transactions, undertaken for the purpose of generating foreign exchange gains and losses, used foreign exchange rate conventions that were not in accordance with GAAP and enabled intra-Company transactions to be undertaken after the related exchange rates were already known; (2) that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (3) that as a result, the Company’s financial statements were misstated and would likely require correction or amendment; (4) that due to the Company’s internal investigation, Baxter would not be able to file its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2019, with the SEC on Form 10-Q in a timely manner; and (5) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business and operations lacked a reasonable basis.

