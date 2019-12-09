Acuity Brands Introduces the Modulus Low Voltage Distributed Power and Control System

A New Standard for Powering, Controlling and Connecting Luminaires

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) introduced today the Modulus™ low voltage distributed power and control system providing digital control and network technologies for LED luminaires. The Modulus system provides the same extensive capabilities as the best of Acuity Brands’ control and driver systems, such as flicker-free dimming, networked lighting controls and embedded sensors, emergency battery back-up and tunable white.

The Modulus system uses a single unit for powering a luminaire run of up to 32 feet versus requiring a unit every eight feet, which reduces the total cost of ownership. This configuration provides flexible lighting design as it allows for Modulus technology to be embedded in a multitude of new luminaire form factors.

“There’s a market need for ever smaller, unobtrusive luminaires used for creating expansive designs in spaces. However, these small luminaire form factors make it difficult to embed existing technology due to spatial constraints,” said Gilles Abrahamse, Acuity Brands Lighting Vice President Digital Luminaire Components. “Modulus is unique in that it provides power and control for luminaires as small as one inch in depth. We were able to create Modulus by leveraging Acuity Brands’ expertise in developing drivers, sensors and controls.”

Modulus will support Acuity Brands efforts to elevate luminaire design to the next level due to its versatility and ability to fit into smaller form factors than conventional power and control systems. It utilizes an eldoLED® driver, an IOTA® power pack for emergency back-up power and nLight® firmware. Modulus also supports controls systems with open protocols.

The Modulus low voltage distributed power and control system will be initially available within the RennaTM luminaire family from Peerless®. The future vision for luminaires equipped with Modulus technology is that they can be specified with additional nLight networked control devices, which can create smart, connected buildings and facilities. The resulting system can be integrated or unified with additional innovative technologies from Acuity Brands, such as Atrius® IoT systems, to provide indoor location services used for wayfinding, asset tracking and other building and business applications.

Visit www.acuitybrands.com/modulus for more information.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world’s leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2019 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company’s products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, A-Light™, American Electric Lighting®, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius®, Cyclone™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Eureka®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Luminaire LED™, Luminis®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

