UPS Expands Global Footprint Of International Express Services

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Expansion of UPS Worldwide Express ® and UPS Express ® Plus delivery to over 3,200 new postal codes across 40 countries including five new countries

UPS Worldwide Express Freight® delivery expands by nearly 8,000 postal codes across 11 countries including four new countries

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced an expansion across 40 countries of its UPS Worldwide Express and UPS Express Plus , part of the UPS international suite of shipping services that guarantees time- and day-definite delivery for urgent shipments. UPS express services are now available to businesses across 140 countries and territories, reaching the top 20 countries by GDP with morning delivery. The latest expansion offers morning or midday service for companies looking to improve time to market, speed inventory replenishment and meet urgent needs for time-sensitive shipments to international growth areas around the world.

“Cross-border trade continues to present growth opportunities for us and for customers of all sizes,” said Nando Cesarone, president of UPS International. “By expanding the reach of our industry-leading express services, we’re better connecting our customers to where we see continued growth potential. Our time-sensitive services are faster, they speed up time-to-market in high-growth economies and they offer another way for our customers to optimize their cross-border supply chains. Every advantage counts, especially for smaller businesses starting out. Their success is what drives commerce and creates jobs – globally.”

Businesses need guaranteed time-of-day delivery they can count on. UPS is growing its express services footprint within key markets by adding new postal codes in 14 European countries, as well as other markets in Asia, the Americas and the Indian Sub-continent. In the Middle East and Africa, five new markets are now connected to the UPS express delivery network: Algeria, Namibia, Reunion (UPS Worldwide Express), and Nigeria and Qatar (UPS Worldwide Express Plus).

“Increasing the speed to market for our customers in emerging economies, especially small businesses, means that they are better positioned to compete on equal footing with competitors anywhere in the world,” said Jean-Francois Condamine, UPS president of Growth and Emerging Markets. “Our customers depend on the speed, reliability and visibility that UPS express services provide to help their urgent, time-sensitive shipments reach high-growth potential markets in Europe, Asia, and beyond.”

For customers with urgent freight needs, UPS Worldwide Express Freight now offers time-definite delivery of international palletized shipments to nearly 8,000 new postal codes in 11 countries, including high-growth markets such as Russia, Nigeria and Vietnam. The additional postal codes increase the footprint of this guaranteed service, enabling shipments to over 76 countries and territories and the ability to receive packages from over 82 countries and territories.

UPS customers can also take advantage of robust customs brokerage services in these newly expanded areas. As one of the world’s largest customs brokers, UPS helps customers navigate changing regulations, maintain compliance and keep shipments moving smoothly through customs and across borders. The UPS customs brokerage team has more than 80 years of experience, more than 400 import and export clearance locations, and over 6 million customs entries filed each year in the U.S.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

