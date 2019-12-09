SAN DIEGO ENTREPRENEUR LAUNCHES NEW BOOK TO HELP YOU GET THINGS DONE

Done! Author Ellen Goodwin

Leverage the trifecta of action, energy and focus to stay on track and get things DONE

I share ways to harness your brain to make a significant difference in your daily accomplishments.” — Ellen Goodwin

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN DIEGO-- Productivity expert, TedX speaker and consultant Ellen Goodwin of San Diego has launched her first book this week: “DONE. How to Work When No One is Watching.” Goodwin’s turbo-charged approach is ideal for anyone wishing to create positive change in their lives.Through the course of a successful career as an advertising creative, Goodwin has developed systems for personal productivity and now shares the tools and strategies to overcome procrastination and build stronger work habits. Goodwin’s work specializes in making productivity solutions easy to work with in every type of situation.“I share ways to harness your brain to make a significant difference in your daily accomplishments,” says Goodwin. “After reading my book, you’ll understand how to leverage the trifecta of action, energy and focus to stay on track and get things DONE!”Following a successful career on the creative side of advertising, Goodwin has continuously researched and grown her work into a successful consulting practice working with entrepreneurs and individuals to increase their productivity. She delights in sharing her secrets with her audiences and clients through keynotes, corporate training and coaching.“99.9 percent of the greatest ideas in the world never come to fruition because people don’t act on their ideas,” says author, ADHD Podcaster and keynote speaker Peter Shankman. “Read this book! ‘DONE!’ is a must-read!”“DONE. How to Work When No One is Watching,” is available for purchase through Amazon.com as a paperback book or for Kindle. It is available now through Amazon or via www.ellengoodwin.com with several purchase options and productivity bundles available. Worksheets and other support materials are also available as downloads through Goodwin’s website.



