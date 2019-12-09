Progressive Care Announces Expanded Communications Initiative Featuring Telegram and Get Push Monkey

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce its new expanded shareholder communications initiative in order to improve corporate transparency and visibility, benefitting both shareholders and Company management. The Company will be creating and administering a “Telegram Group” on the popular social media platform, Telegram, as well as adding leading global push notifications service, Get Push Monkey, to its corporate website at ProgressiveCareUS.com.



Management notes that this expanded shareholder communications initiative has been put into place in response to an increase in shareholder and public requests for information following the release of the Company’s recent performance data for its quarter ended September 30, where Progressive Care reported new records in sales, gross profits, and gross margins, driving $10.1 million in revenues for the quarter on 91% year-over-year growth.

Much of this additional interest has been driven by the Company’s ensuing conference call discussion, which focused on Progressive Care’s broader strategic realignment toward a scalable model with national reach, including its coming transformation from a pharmacy model to a comprehensive health services model that includes significant expansion in products and services, including RXMD Therapeutics branded products in the CBD and nutraceutical space, as well as a defining expansion into the Telehealth marketplace.

“As we scale up our current model and target significant new strategic initiatives in the coming months, we feel a duty to our shareholders to ensure both transparency and visibility are elevated to a commensurate degree,” stated S. Parikh Mars, Progressive Care CEO. “We have a potent message and a great story, and it is our responsibility to implement a strategy that communicates that story to our shareholders and the wider investment community.”

Telegram groups are a powerful tool for building communities with the potential to support up to 200,000 members in each group. The Company believes the service will be a valuable channel for directly communicating with current and prospective shareholders. Please navigate to https://t.me/progressivecare. Telegram can be downloaded and installed as a standalone application for all major desktop operating systems or installed as a mobile app on all major mobile devices and operating systems.

In addition, Get Push Monkey is a leading global push notifications solution that offers a comprehensive web push marketing platform compatible with all desktop and mobile browsers, featuring an industry-leading scope of functionality requiring no customer software installation at sign-up. Enabling this technology on the Company’s corporate website will provide a convenient and effective mechanism for the delivery of important updates to interested parties. If interested, please navigate to progressivecareus.com and select to allow notifications when prompted. That’s it. You will directly receive all Company updates as alerts are generated in real-time.

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company’s website.

Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCo, LLC

https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

Five Star RX

https://www.fivestarrx.com/

https://www.facebook.com/fivestarrx/

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Armen Karapetyan, Progressive Care

Senior Advisor Business Development

Armen@progressivecareus.com

www.progressivecareus.com

www.pharmcopharmacy.com





Public Relations Contact:

Caitlin Franscell, CMW Media

caitlin@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com





Web and Application Development Contact:

Marcello Jaspan, Mass Ventures Corp

Marcello@massventurescorp.com

www.massventurescorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.