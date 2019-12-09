Qingke CEO Gives Keynote Speech at First International Summit of China Rental Apartment Industry

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Qingke” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that Mr. Guangjie Jin, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Qingke, gave a keynote speech at the First International Summit of China Rental Apartment Industry (the “Summit”) held on December 5, 2019, where he shared his vision for developing new industry benchmarks and standards. The Summit was jointly organized by the Apartment Committee of the China Hospitality Association (“CHA”) and the Innovative Center of China Rental Apartment (“ICCRA”).



The Summit included panel discussions on current practices and trends in China’s apartment rental industry, lessons that can be learned from international property models and ways to connect China’s apartment rental industry to the global capital markets. Speakers also discussed how to help the industry build a stronger influence globally and tap into new emerging growth opportunities.

Among the distinguished attendees were a number of prominent global industry leaders including Mr. Robert Pinnegar, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Apartment Association of America, Mr. David Woodward, Chief Executive Officer of Global Apartment Advisors, and Mr. Roger Southam, Founder and Board member of the UK Apartment Association.

Mr. Guangjie Jin, commented during his keynote speech, “As China’s first long-term apartment rental platform listed in the U.S., we are leading the way when it comes to creating new benchmarks and standards as the industry enters its next stage of development. China is embracing policies that are driving the development of the apartment rental market and will allow tenants to enjoy the same rights as homeowners. We are incredibly excited by this national strategic policy, which is creating new opportunities in the market and spearheading the advancement of China’s real estate industry overall. This strongly aligns with our goal to generate sustainable and healthy growth for the long-term apartment rental industry.”

About CHA and ICCRA

CHA is a first-level national association registered with the Ministry of Civil Affairs of China and administered by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of China. Under the guidance of the Ministry of Commerce of China, CHA aims to provide a platform for industry-wide cooperation and exchanges and to facilitate high-quality development of the industry. ICCRA is the first leading research institution for China’s rental apartment industry.

About Qingke

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) is a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates a variety of value-added services. Qingke signs long-term leases with individual landlords in different locations in relatively inexpensive yet convenient locations and manages them centrally, leveraging its advanced IT and mobile technologies. Technology is the core of Qingke’s business and is applied to every step of its operational process from apartment sourcing, renovation, and tenant acquisition, to property management. The focus on technology enables Qingke to operate a large, dispersed, and fast-growing portfolio of apartments with high operational efficiency and deliver a superior user experience.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company’s operations and business outlook contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: Qingke’s goal and strategies; Qingke’s limited operating history; Qingke’s ability to achieve or maintain profitability or continue as a going concern in the future; Qingke’s ability to access financing on favorable terms in a timely manner and maintain and expand its cooperation with financial institutions; Qingke’s ability to attract and retain tenants; Qingke’s ability to expand into new markets; Qingke’s ability to compete effectively; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Qingke’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

