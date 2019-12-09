eXp Realty Exceeds 25,000 Real Estate Agents

Recently Opened for Business in Australia and the U.K.

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced that the company has exceeded 25,000 real estate agents across North America.



In addition, eXp opened for business in Australia and the United Kingdom in December and November, respectively, welcoming hundreds of agents during the launch.

“This has been a milestone year of growth at eXp. We opened in two additional countries and further into Canada, and today we put a big eXp flag on the calendar for surpassing 25,000 agents. This represents about 10,000 agents joining eXp so far in 2019,” said eXp Realty President of U.S. Growth Dave Conord. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome each and every one of our new agents to the family and show them why eXp is the most agent success obsessed brokerage in the industry.”

eXp Agent Growth Milestones

25,000 - December 2019

20,000 - June 2019

15,000 - November 2018

10,000 - April 2018

5,000 - October 2017

3,000 - March 2017

1,500 - August 2016

25 - October 2009

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing firms with more than 25,000 agents across North America, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information or to contact a local eXp Realty agent, visit www.exprealty.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice President, marketing and communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Raymond “RJ” Jones

Executive Vice President, finance and growth, eXp World Holdings

360.761.4393

investors@expworldholdings.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.