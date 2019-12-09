Creed Launches the €1m MacGillycuddy Reeks Project

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., today launched the MacGillycuddy Reeks Project, a locally-led agriculture Project funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. This project – Sustainable Agricultural Plan for the MacGillycuddy Reeks - is one of 23 European Innovation Partnership (EIP) projects co-funded by the Department under its Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.

The aim of the project is to develop practical, achievable actions and innovative solutions to address the issues facing farmers in the MacGillycuddy Reeks. This will be achieved through the development of a four-year pilot locally led agri-environmental scheme, to restore, preserve and enhance the biodiversity of this unique Natura 2000 area. Almost €1 million has been allocated by the Department to the Project.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Creed commented that “By having locally-designed and led schemes enables greater flexibility in responding to the particular environmental challenges in different areas”. He commented that, including this Kerry project, 6 upland EIPs were now being funded under the current RDP and he highlighted the opportunity to share knowledge and learning experiences among these groups. Commending the involvement of local farmers in the project he concluded by saying that “the contribution they are making through their actions will improve not only their own local environment and communities, but through dissemination of the outcomes of this project they will play an even larger role throughout the country”.

The project is led by South Kerry Development Partnership CLG. It also includes local farmers, personnel from the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Institute of Technology Tralee, MacGillycuddy Reeks farm advisors, Kerry County Council and local community group representatives.

The European Innovation Partnerships Initiative (EIP) is a co-operation measure under the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 (RDP). These locally led schemes promote local solutions to specific issues and involve the establishment of Operational Groups to develop ideas or take existing ideas/research and put them into practice by being hands-on in terms of working towards the resolution of a practical problem. A total of €59 million is being made available for EIP Projects by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; €24m of this is allocated to smaller EIP projects chosen by a competitive Open Call process. Another €35m is available for the Hen Harrier and Freshwater Pearl Mussel Projects.

Call 1 of the EIP competitive process started in December 2016 with an initial open call for ideas and an invitation to submit proposals. Call 2 under this initiative issued in August 2017. Following assessment of these proposals, 21 projects were selected. In addition, there are two major projects under the EIP initiative for the conservation of endangered species – the €25m Hen Harrier Project and the €10m Pearl Mussel Project.

Information on the European Innovation Partnership initiative can be accessed on the Department website at DAFM - European Innovation Partnership or by contacting eip@agriculture.gov.ie

MacGillycuddy Reeks Project – Sustainable Agricultural Plan for the MacGillycuddy Reeks

The project lies within the MacGillycuddy Reeks catchment area. It stretches from the Gap of Dunloe in the east, to Glencar in the west and from the Kerry Way in the south to the northern foothills of the Reeks. It covers an area of over 100km2, encompassing over eight thousand hectares of Natura designated land.

€950,000 allocated to it under RDP.

