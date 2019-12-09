Image Protect Attracts First Four Websites for Conversion to Fotofy Model

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to announce that the Company has engaged four popular, high-quality websites for conversion to the Fotofy model for all native images currently hosted, or to be hosted in the future, on those four sites.



The Company began its outreach program to external sites earlier this month. These four sites are the first to comprehensively join the platform, but a large number of additional sites are currently in the pipeline for future conversion to the Fotofy model.

“We believe conversion to our model will become a natural fit for hundreds of thousands of websites, bloggers, digital news sites, and other publications primarily courting an online audience,” stated Lawrence Adams, Image Protect Co-CEO. “We are the only source of free high-quality imagery that can actually drive a revenue stream for all parties involved. The difference between paying for images and getting paid by images is enormous, and it works one hundred percent in our favor.”

Management notes that “conversion to the Fotofy model” involves the process of swapping out currently hosted digital images for images drawn from the Fotofy Platform. These new images will contain embedded code allowing for the triggered appearance of in-image advertisements targeted to audience characteristics, as defined by image content and surrounding website content, creating a potent native advertising context for enlisted brand advertisers.

Fotofy.com offers license-free images that contain code to track where those images are published and to allow those images to host in-image advertisements once published. These images are owned by their creators (the “Rightsholders”), shared and hosted by Fotofy users (the “Users”), tapped by advertisers (the “Brands”), and monetized by all parties, including the Company. Everyone shares in the revenue stream contributed by the Brands, who benefit from the distributed reach and targeted audience cultivated by the Users and their associated traffic.

All development work has been completed, including the programmatic ad network, and the platform is now in its core expansion phase as sites convert to the Fotofy model, photographers and image creators submit images, and brands enlist to purchase network access for their campaigns.

“We are excited to see how rapidly this model is catching on, particularly as a ratio to ad spend, which has been extremely limited to date,” continued Adams. “The Fotofy Platform is ‘the YouTube of Images’, and we want to drive this expansion into the far four corners of the digital universe. At this point, adoption is happening with relatively little effort. It’s taking on a life of its own.”

Digital ad sales will grow 14% in 2019 to reach $304 billion, or 51% of global ad revenue. This is the first time that digital ad sales will represent more than half of global ad sales. This growth is happening ahead of previously released predictions, which estimated that digital ad growth would slow to 13% in 2019 and that the industry would have to wait until 2020 before digital ads would command more than half of all ad sales, according to marketingdive.com .

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision



Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com



