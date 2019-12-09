American Shared Hospital Services to Present at the LD Micro Invitational

/EIN News/ -- Presentation on Tuesday, December 10th at 4:20 PM PST / 7:20 PM EST

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services, today announced that it will be presenting at the 6th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, December 10th at 4:20 PM PST/7:20 PM EST. The conference will feature 195 companies in the small and micro-cap space and will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel.

Dr. Ernest Bates, Chairman and CEO, Craig Tagawa, COO and CFO, and Ernest R. Bates, Vice President of Sales and Business Development, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors. The Company’s Controller Alexis Wallace will also be in attendance and available to conference participants.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/ams/ in the Investors section under Webcasts. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation.

View American Shared Hospital Services’ profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/AMS

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non‑invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT and IMRT systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually(Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe. For more information, please visit: www.ldmicro.com

Contacts: American Shared Hospital Services Ernest A. Bates, M.D. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer P: (415) 788-5300 eabates@ashs.com PCG Advisory Group, Investor Relations Stephanie Prince P: (646) 762-4518 sprince@pcgadvisory.com



