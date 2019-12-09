Artelo Biosciences Announces Appointment of Seasoned Finance and Industry Executive John W. Beck to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL ), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced the appointment of seasoned industry executive John W. Beck to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Beck brings more than 31 years of financial and strategic operational experience, including 15 years at publicly traded life science companies. Mr. Beck is succeeding Georgia Erbez on the Board of Directors and has been appointed as chair of the audit committee.



“As a senior executive with significant pharmaceutical, financial and capital markets experience, John brings an impressive track record that we believe will benefit our Company as we enter our next stage of development and growth,” said Connie Matsui, Chair of the Board of Directors. “His qualifications include significant transactional experience, including leading the $1.2 billion sale of Ardea Biosciences to AstraZeneca, and raising over $400 million in public offerings. We are very pleased to welcome John to the Board of Directors. I would also like to thank Georgia Erbez for her contributions to the Company, as we advanced through key milestones.”

“I am impressed by Artelo’s rapid progress from an initial concept to a Nasdaq-traded Company with a robust pipeline over the short span of two years,” said Mr. Beck. “With its innovative, high potential assets, I believe the Company is now in a position to deliver on significant clinical and development milestones. I look forward to assisting the team with strategic corporate and business development activities, as well as increasing visibility for Artelo within the investment community.”

Mr. Beck currently serves as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Mr. Beck’s experience includes 15 years as CFO of three publicly traded life sciences companies, including Ritter Pharmaceuticals , Ardea Biosciences, Inc., and Metabasis Therapeutics. Additionally, he served 5 years as Chief Executive Officer and co-owner of a private, medical product exporting business and 3 years as Chief Executive Officer of a development-stage, green, water treatment business. He holds a B.A. in Accounting from The University of Washington, Seattle and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of California (inactive). Mr. Beck also serves on the board of directors or advisors of Clinicon Corporation, August Therapeutics, Inc., and Pinnacle Medical Holdings, LLC.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the Company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions, and our failure to attain these objectives on the currently expected timelines may cause our stock price to decline.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks regarding the volatility of our stock price and our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Linn

Bioscribe, Inc.

Tel: 774-696-3803

Email: Michelle@bioscribe.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.