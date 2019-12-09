WisdomTree ETFs Declare Final Capital Gains Distributions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (Nasdaq: WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared final year-end capital gains distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates per share are listed below:



Ticker Fund Name Ex-date Record Date Payable Date Short Term Capital Gains Long Term Capital Gains Total Distribution Total Distribution (% of NAV) AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - AGND WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - AXJL WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - CEW WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - CXSE WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - CYB WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DDLS WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DDWM WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DEW WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DFE WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DFJ WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DGRE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DGS WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DHDG WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 $ 0.10616 $ 0.06247 $ 0.16863 0.66 % DHS WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DIM WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DLS WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DNL WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DOL WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DOO WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DRW WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DTH WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DTN WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DVEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DWM WisdomTree International Equity Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DWMF WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DXGE WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DXJ WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DXJS WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DYB WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - DYLS WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - EES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - ELD WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - EMCG WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - EMMF WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - EPI WisdomTree India Earnings Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - EPS WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - EUDG WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - EUMF WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - EUSC WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - EXT WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - EZM WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - GLBY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 $ 0.42322 - $ 0.42322 1.57 % GULF WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - HEDJ WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - HYND WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - HYZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - IHDG WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - IQDG WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - IXSE WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - JAMF WisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - MTGP WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - NTSX WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 $ 0.03223 $ 0.08114 $ 0.11337 0.39 % PLAT WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - PUTW WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - QSY WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - RPUT WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - SFHY WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - SFIG WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - SHAG WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - USDU WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - USMF WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - WBAL WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - WCHN WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - WCLD WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - WFHY WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - WFIG WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - WTMF WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - - XSOE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019 - - - -

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $61.9 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs .

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Funds focusing on a single country, sector and/or funds that emphasize investments in smaller companies may experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging markets, real estate, currency, fixed income and alternative investments involve additional special risks. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds, they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC., in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20191111-0065

Contact Information

Media Relations:

Jessica Zaloom

+1.917.267.3735

jzaloom@wisdomtree.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.