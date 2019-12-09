NewLeaf Brands’ Wholly Owned Subsidiaries, TeaLief Brand, LLC, Drink Fresh CBD, LLC & ReLyfe Brand, LLC Have Officially Launched on Social Media Platform Herbfluence, With Over 20 Million+ Social Media Followers Reach

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLeaf Brands Inc. (CSE:NLB) (OTC: NLBIF) (FSE:0NF) (“NewLeaf Brands” or the “Company”) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, TeaLief Brands, LLC (“TeaLief”), Drink Fresh CBD, LLC (“Drink Fresh”) & ReLyfe Brand, LLC (“ReLyfe”), together are pleased to announce the launch of its products on social media platform Herbfluence.com.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary We Are Kured, LLC’s (“Kured”) was the first of its products to launch on Herbfluence.com, as previously announced on October 28, 2019. After the successful launch of Kured, the Company and Tyler Knight, CEO and founder of Herbfluence decided to feature TeaLief, Drink Fresh and ReLyfe on the Herbfluence platform. Since partnering with Herbfluence, Kured has witnessed an increase of 4.6% of daily traffic to wearekured.com and an 89% return on investment.

Benjamin Martch, CMO of NewLeaf Brands commented, “After a very successful launch of Kured on the Herbfluence platform, we’re very excited to offer our entire suite of products. Given the state of online marketing and it’s inherit industry restrictions, we’ve searched long and hard for a solid partner. After seeing the success of Herbfluence’s unique approach, we’re very optimistic this will be a very successful partnership moving forward.”

ABOUT Herbfluence (Herbfluence.com)

Herbfluence, Inc. is an online platform that is the first influencer marketplace for the cannabis industry. Herbfluence provides a platform that allows brands in and related to the cannabis industry to find, connect with, and advertise through cannabis related social media influencers.

ABOUT NewLeaf Brands

NewLeaf Brands, Inc. is an innovative Cannabidiol (“CBD”) lifestyle Company. Through the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries We are Kured, LLC, Drink Fresh Water, LLC, ReLyfe Brand, LLC and TeaLief Brand, LLC the Company’s main business activities encompass the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens/cartridges, hot/cold tea, softgel capsules and beverages) throughout North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, NewLeaf Brands, Inc. has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon, USA.

For further information about NewLeaf Brands, please consult the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.NABrandsInc.com . For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors For Further Information Contact Joshua Bartch Corporate Communications Chief Executive Officer info@nabrandsinc.com info@nabrandsinc.com 250-488-6728 We Are Kured Contact: Benjamin Martch Founder & CEO www.wearekured.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.



This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to completion of planned improvements at both the Canadian and US sites on schedule and on budget, the availability of financing needed to complete the Company’s planned improvements on commercially reasonable terms, planned occupancy by the tenant-growers, commencement of operations, differences in yield on expected harvests, delays in obtaining statutory approval for marijuana production plans, issues that may arise throughout the grow period, outdoor crops affected by weather, the ability to mitigate the risk of loss through appropriate insurance policies, and the risks presented by federal statutes that may contradict local and state legislation respecting legalized marijuana. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the Company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. These securities have not and will not be registered under United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person unless so registered, or an exemption from registration is relied upon.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.