KnowBe4 Opens Nominations for Second Annual Sharky Awards

Sharky Awards to recognize excellence in security awareness training

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, FL, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has opened nominations for its second annual Sharky Awards, which will recognize organizations and individuals for excellence in security awareness training.

The Sharkies will honor organizations and cybersecurity professionals who have gone above and beyond in the area of security awareness training. The award categories include:

Best Landing Page

Best Security Awareness Plan

Best User Story

Best Phishing Template

Best Phishing Campaign

Top Product Advocate

Most Improved

“The Sharky Awards were a fun and successful event last year at our annual KB4-Con event,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “The theme of the Sharkies goes along with our simulated phishing offerings. We look forward to continuing to recognize those stand-out organizations and individuals who are making a difference in security awareness training.”

Only KnowBe4 customers and those registered to attend KB4-Con are eligible to receive a Sharky. The Sharkies will be awarded the evening of April 16 at KnowBe4’s KB4-Con 2020 user conference in Orlando. Nominations will close February 14.

For more information on the Sharky Awards or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9ND6THV. For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 30,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Number 161 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list, #55 on the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and #2 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany and offices in Brazil, Australia, Japan, South Africa and Singapore.

Amanda Tarantino KnowBe4 7277484221 amandat@knowbe4.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.