Sudan: Council adopts conclusions

The Council today adopted conclusions on Sudan, recognising the historic opportunity that Sudan's political transition offers to work towards a peaceful, democratic and prosperous country.

The conclusions highlight that Sudan's success remains crucial for stability in the Horn of Africa and the wider region and reaffirm EU's commitment, as a key partner, to accompanying Sudan on its political, economic and social reform path, in order to make the transition to democracy a success.

The Council also highlights that in order to guarantee the long-term stability of the country, the transition should include all elements of society, notably women, youth and people of regions particularly affected by conflict and marginalisation. The importance of civil society is also reiterated.

In this regard, the Council recalls that only an effective civilian-led government with real decision-making authority will gain the confidence of the Sudanese people and lay the foundations for meaningful reforms. The EU remains ready to assist a Sudanese-led peace process in coordination with regional partners, especially the African Union.

While acknowledging that substantial macro-economic reforms are needed to revitalise the Sudanese economy and set it on a course towards inclusive and sustainable growth, the Council notes that the EU stands ready to support the transitional government's plans in this regard.

While welcoming the recent steps taken by the transition government, the conclusions state that the EU remains concerned by the deteriorating humanitarian situation, which has been aggravated by a high number of refugees and internally displaced persons. The EU calls upon the Sudanese authorities to remove the remaining bureaucratic obstacles to the work of humanitarian and development actors.



