Conversion Labs to Present at the LD Micro Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (CVLB) (“Conversion Labs” or “Company”), an e-commerce and telemedicine company focused on building proprietary and personalized health and wellness brands, today announced that Justin Schreiber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Conversion Labs, will present a company overview at the LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 2:40 p.m. Pacific Time at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.



About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc is a health and wellness focused e-commerce company with a portfolio of online direct-to-consumer brands. The company’s portfolio of brands includes proprietary over-the-counter products and prescription medications. The company also provides online, virtual physician consultations to consumers in 48 states. In addition to its healthcare platform, Conversion Labs is the majority shareholder of PDF Simpli, a direct to consumer SaaS business for editing, signing, and sharing PDF documents. To learn more about our corporate strategy, brands, or for investor relations please visit www.conversionlabs.com or email us at info@conversionlabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including, our current reports on Form 8-K.



