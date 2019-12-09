Vidaris Acquires David Pattillo & Associates

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vidaris announced today that it has acquired David Pattillo & Associates, Inc. (DPA), a recognized leader in construction-related dispute resolution, as well as project advisory, support and risk management associated with all phases of construction projects, particularly where delays, deficiencies and cost overruns are concerns. Employing 30 professionals in the greater Atlanta area, DPA provides advisory services both locally and internationally to clients in the commercial, government, residential, healthcare, industrial, power and infrastructure markets.



“The acquisition of DPA strengthens Vidaris’ role of facilitating an exemplary platform of integrated technical services to our clients and deepens our position as a superior provider of dispute resolution, litigation and expert witness support and project advisory,” said Marc Weissbach, Vidaris’ Chief Executive Officer.

Vidaris now employs more than 300 professionals, with more than 100 dedicated to providing dispute resolution services for some of the most well-known and respected construction-related entities in the world, supported by professionals in closely related expert, specialty technical service lines. The combination of DPA’s best-in-class dispute resolution tools with Vidaris’ suite of architecture and engineering testing, inspection and consulting services is evidence of Vidaris’ commitment to building a comprehensive technical and administrative platform of solutions for clients involved in all facets of construction.

Alan Biddle, President of C2G International, a dispute resolution firm acquired by Vidaris in 2018, with an office in the greater Atlanta area, said, “It is a true privilege to have had a hand in the union of these iconic brands. David Pattillo is a highly respected colleague offering dispute and construction advisory consulting. This transaction is a testament to Vidaris’ focus on servicing the industry with top experts in its field. I look forward to collaborating with DPA on future projects.”

Vidaris joined the SOCOTEC Group in September 2019. SOCOTEC, with $990M in revenue, works with more than 200,000 customers worldwide, including major private construction companies and local government authorities, to tackle obsolescence of infrastructure, highly complex building construction, and environment and safety issues. Establishing a strong foothold in the US is a central part of SOCOTEC’s new 5-year strategic plan. The acquisition of DPA is an important milestone and builds upon the momentum of the recent acquisition of Vidaris. DPA represents the 19th acquisition in 3 years for SOCOTEC.

Hervé Montjotin, CEO of the SOCOTEC Group said, “As we aim to establish the SOCOTEC Group as the global TIC leader in the asset integrity segment, we have important ambitions in the US, a strategic market with its significant construction, infrastructure and environmental sectors. We are proud to have with us the best-in-class Vidaris teams, with the DPA experts now joining that team.”

David Pattillo, President of DPA, said, “Vidaris has been a leader in the industry for many years. We are thrilled to be joining forces to scale and expand our offering and provide our clients the ability to leverage the talent and expertise of our combined operation.”

DPA will operate as a business unit of Vidaris under the continuing leadership of its President, David Pattillo, and will conduct business as David Pattillo & Associates, LLC.

About Vidaris

Vidaris, together with its affiliates, assists real estate owners, institutions and other project stakeholders realize their goals and objectives in the areas of building envelope, energy efficiency, construction, code and specialty engineering. www.vidaris.com

About David Pattillo & Associates

Established in 2010, David Pattillo & Associates is comprised of recognized industry leaders with reputations for success. Across a wide array of industries, on projects large and small, DPA effectively manages risks associated with delays and cost overruns. As the preferred choice for scheduling and damages expertise, DPA has a reputation for presenting clear and compelling analyses at mediations, arbitrations, and trials. www.davidpattillo.com

About The SOCOTEC Group

The SOCOTEC Group, headed by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation over more than 60 years as a trusted partner assisting companies in the areas of quality, health and safety, and the environment.

SOCOTEC’s mission is to ensure the integrity and performance of assets and people’s safety. Through its inspection and measurement, assistance and consultancy, and training and certification services, SOCOTEC helps to optimize the performance of companies in every sector by managing the risks inherent in their activities. Drawing on its expertise and positioning itself as a long-term partner, SOCOTEC supports its clients throughout their project’s lifecycle.

As a leader in construction inspection and a major player in TIC for the construction and infrastructure sectors, the SOCOTEC Group has 200,000 clients with operations in 25 countries, 8,700 employees and over 250 forms of external recognition.

www.socotec.com

Contact: Michelle Maxwell

Phone: 212.689.5389 Ext. 168

mmaxwell@vidaris.com

www.vidaris.com



