19-37 - Cornerstone to Settle Outstanding Indebtedness

Ottawa, ON, Canada: Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. ("Cornerstone" or "the Company") (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) announced today that it has agreed to settle C$672,890.52 of debt owing to legal advisors to the Company by issuing 283,920 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of C$2.37 per common share. The debt settlement transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all common shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement transaction will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period. About Cornerstone: Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Ecuador and Chile, including in the Cascabel gold-enriched copper porphyry joint venture in north west Ecuador. Further information is available on Cornerstone's website: www.cornerstoneresources.com and on Twitter. For investor, corporate or media inquiries, please contact: Investor Relations: Mario Drolet (Montreal); Email: Mario@mi3.ca; Tel. (514) 346-3813 Due to anti-spam laws, many shareholders and others who were previously signed up to receive email updates and who are no longer receiving them may need to re-subscribe at http://www.cornerstoneresources.com/s/InformationRequest.asp On Behalf of the Board, Brooke Macdonald President and CEO Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



