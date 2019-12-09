Indonesia B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2019
Online commerce growth attributed to mobile use
The high penetration of smartphones in Indonesia and their use for shopping is one of the main drivers of B2C E-Commerce growth. The report includes the fining that most Internet access in the country is through mobile phone and the device is increasingly used for shopping online. The expansion of online shopping has led to draft legislation, not yet implemented by the government, to regulate the practice.
Trends in products, payment, and delivery
Indonesia's online shoppers have made footwear and apparel the leading product category purchased digitally. In paying for those fashion items and other goods, a bank transfer is the leading payment method, though digital wallets are beginning to make inroads on the payment scene, according to data cited in the report. Surveys of online shoppers consistently reflect the importance of low cost or free and quick delivery in the final decision to make a purchase.
Domestic merchants compete with global online sellers.
International E-Commerce giants such as China's JD.com and Go-Jek, along with Singapore's Lazada.com have taken note of Indonesia's expansion in online shopping and have established their presence in the country. Local merchants as Bukalapak have moved to counter the competition from abroad in the online marketplace, according to sources cited in the new publication.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Overview & International Comparisons
- B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, May 2019
- M-Commerce Share of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, by China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, the UK and the USA, 2018
- Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, 2015, 2018e & 2025f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e-2025f
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, in USD billion, and CAGR, in %, 2018e & 2023f
- Digital Payment Service Penetration, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, in % of Respondents, Q2 2018
- Top 10 Most Visited E-Commerce Platforms, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, in % of Online Shoppers, Q1 2019
- Top 10 Shopping Apps by Most Active Monthly Users, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, Q1 2019
3. Trends
- Smartphone User Penetration, in % of Mobile Phone Users, 2015 - 2018
- Breakdown of Device Usage to Access the Internet, by Frequency, in % of Internet Users, 2018
- Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018
- Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Internet Users, 2018
- Breakdown of Devices Used to Access E-Commerce Websites, in % of E-Commerce Users, 2018e
- M-Commerce Share of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2018
- Breakdown of E-Commerce by Local and Cross-Border, According to Buyers and Sellers, in %, 2018e
- Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2018
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Sales by Social Commerce and Retail E-Commerce, in USD billion, 2017 & 2022f
4. Sales & Shares
- Internet Economy Market Size, in USD billion, by Sector, 2015, 2018e & 2025f
- Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2018 & 2023f
- E-Commerce Share of Retail Sales, in %, 2018 & 2023f
- E-Commerce Share of Retail Sales, in %, 2019f
5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
- Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2017 - 2022f
- Number Internet Users, in millions, 2010 - 2018
- Breakdown of Frequency of Online Shopping, in % of Internet Users, March 2019
- Average E-Commerce Spending per Month in IDR, in %, 2018e
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Users, by Age Group and Gender, in %, 2018e
6. Products
- Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
- Breakdown of Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018e
7. Payment
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, September 2018
- Number of E-Money Transactions, in millions, and Value, in IDR billion, 2012 - 2018e
- Most Used E-Money Services, in % of Mobile Users, January 2018
8. Delivery
- Breakdown of Main Drivers to Online Shopping, in % of E-Commerce Users, 2018e
- Barriers to Online Shopping, in % of Respondents Who Do Not Shop Online, 2018
- Breakdown of Problems Encountered When Using a Particular Shopping Website, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2018
9. Players
- B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, May 2019
- Most Used E-Commerce Websites, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
- Product Categories Purchased from the Top Local Online Shopping Websites, May 2018
- Breakdown of Positive Aspects of a Particular Shopping Website, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2018
- Top 10 E-Commerce Websites, by Average Monthly Visits, in millions, Q1 2019
Companies Mentioned
- Bhinneka
- Blibli
- Bukalapak
- Go-Jek
- JD.id
- Lazada Group SA
- Orami
- Shopee
- Sociolla
- Tokopedia
- Zalora
