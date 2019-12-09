ACP Summit kicks off in Nairobi

ANGOLA, December 9 - Luanda -The 9th summit of Heads of State and Government of Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) takes place on Monday in Nairobi, Kenya, and is expected to address, among other issues, the review of the Georgetown Agreement, which is the organization's basic document. ,

In addition to this topic, the summit will also address the restructuring of the Group taking into account the dynamics of geopolitical strategies.

It will also embody the First Ladies Forum, with the main theme being “Towards Universal Health Coverage in ACP countries”.

The agenda for Tuesday includes the discussion of the adoption of the Nairobi Declaration and the announcement of the date and place of the 10th summit.

Most of the Heads of State and Government are already in the main hall of the Kenyatta International Conventions Centre, including the Angolan Vice-President, Bornito de Sousa, who is representing the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

This summit was preceded by other activities, including the 110th session of the ACP Council of Ministers, which elected the Angolan diplomat Georges Chikoti as new Secretary General of the ACP Group.

