Europe Online Gambling Market Report 2019

Europe's Online Gambling Market Holds Strong
The report 'Europe Online Gambling Market 2019' highlights the strength of the European online gambling market.
Taking the largest share of the global online gambling market, Europe will continue its growth as a global market contributor. Legislation and legalization have played a role in this process, opening up more legal marketplaces for online gambling. Online gambling penetration in the EU is expected to grow through 2020, as quoted in the report.
Online gambling consistently makes up a larger share of the global gambling market year after year. Since 2016, global online gambling revenues have experienced double digit growth and this trend is set to persist through 2023, according to a statistic cited in the report. The European market adds a great deal of value to the overall global market and exhibits regular revenue growth as well.
The United Kingdom is the largest and the most active market for online gambling in Europe. The British online gambling platform bet365 is also a market a leader in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Denmark, ousting local marketplaces in some countries. In terms of expansion, Italy and France's online gambling markets have been growing rapidly, in regards to numbers cited in the report.
Questions Answered in this Report
- What is the forecast for the global online gambling and betting market revenues by 2023?
- How high is Europe's share of the global online gambling market?
- Who are the major players in the global online gambling market in Europe?
- Which are the leading sectors of online gambling across Europe?
- What are the main market trends affecting the development of online gambling in Europe?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
Online Gambling Wagers, in USD billion, 2017, 2018e and 2022f
Online Gross Gambling Revenues, in EUR billion, and Penetration, in % of Total Gross Gambling Market Revenues, 2013 - 2023f
Breakdown of Online Gross Gambling Revenues, by Region, in %, 2017
3. Europe
3.1 Regional
Online Gambling Market Trends, January 2019
Online Gross Gambling Revenues, in EUR billion, 2017 - 2020f
Online Share of Total Gambling Revenues, in %, 2017 & 2020f
Breakdown of Online Gross Online Gambling Revenues by Activity, in %, 2017
3.2 UK
Remote Gambling Turnover and Gross Gambling Yield, in GBP million, by Segment and Total, April 2015 - March 2016, April 2016 - March 2017, April 2017 - March 2018
Share of the Remote Sector, in % of Total Gross Gambling Yield, April 2017-March 2018
Breakdown of Online Gambling Market Shares, by Selected Top Players, in % of Revenues, 2017
Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, UK's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018
3.3 Germany
Gross Gambling Revenues by Segment, by Regulated and Non-Regulated Market, incl. Online, in EUR million, 2017
Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Germany's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018
3.4 France
Online Gross Gambling Revenues, in EUR million, 2015 - 2017
Share of Online Gambling, in % of Total Gross Gambling Revenues, 2017
List of Licensed Gambling Operators, incl. Website, January 2019
Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, France's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018
3.5 Italy
Online Gambling Expenditure by Segment and Total, in EUR million, 2011 - 2017
Share of Online Gambling, in % of Total Gambling Expenditure, 2017
Mobile Gambling Expenditure, in EUR million, 2016 & 2017
Average Number of Monthly Active Online Gambling and Betting Users, in thousands, 2016 & 2017
Top 30 Operators in Online Casino by Market Share, in %, 2018
Top 30 Operators in Online Sports Betting by Market Share, in %, 2018
Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Italy's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018
3.6. Spain
Total Amount Played in Online Gambling and Betting, by Segment, in EUR million, 2016 - 2017, Q1-Q3 2018
Gross Gambling Revenues from Online Gambling and Betting, by Segment, in EUR million, 2016 - 2017, Q1-Q3 2018
Online Gambling Deposits, Withdrawals and Gross Gaming Revenue, in EUR million, 2013 - 2017, Q1-Q3 2018
List of Licensed Gambling Operators with Websites, January 2019
Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Spain's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018
3.7 Denmark
Online Casino Deposits, Winnings, Operator Commission and Gross Gaming Revenue, in DKK million, 2013 - 2017, Q1-Q3 2018
Breakdown of Gross Gambling Revenues from Online Casino Games by Mobile and Desktop/ Laptop, in %, September 2017- October 2018
Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Denmark's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018
3.8 Russia
Share of Online Betting Deposits, in % of Total Betting Deposits, 2018e
Breakdown of Preferred Betting Channels, in % of Men Who Make Sports Bets, 2018
Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Russia's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018
3.9 Norway
Number of Online Gambling Players, in thousands, 2016 & 2017
Breakdown of Devices Used for Online Gambling, in % of Players, 2017
Breakdown of Channels of Used for Online Gambling, by Local and Foreign, in % of Players, 2017
Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Norway's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018
3.10 Sweden
Services Purchased Online, in % of Internet Users, Q2 2018
Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Sweden's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018
3.11 Finland
Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Finland's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018
Online Share of Total Gambling Revenues of Veikkaus, in %, Q3 2018
Companies Mentioned
- 888 Holdings Ltd
- AB Svenska Spel
- Bet365 Group Ltd
- Danske
- Det Danske Klasselotteri A/S
- La Francaise Des Jeux S.A
- Lottomatica S.p.A.
- Norsk Tipping AS
- Pari Mutuel Urbain GIE
- Premier Lotteries Investments UK Limited
- Sisal S.p.A.
- Sociedad Estatal Loteras y Apuestas del Estado
- Spil A/S
- The Stars Group Inc.
- Tipico Co. Ltd.
- Veikkaus Oy
- fonbet.ru
- myscore.ru
- stoloto.ru
