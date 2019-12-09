Europe Online Gambling Market Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Online Gambling Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe's Online Gambling Market Holds Strong



The report 'Europe Online Gambling Market 2019' highlights the strength of the European online gambling market.

Taking the largest share of the global online gambling market, Europe will continue its growth as a global market contributor. Legislation and legalization have played a role in this process, opening up more legal marketplaces for online gambling. Online gambling penetration in the EU is expected to grow through 2020, as quoted in the report.



Online gambling consistently makes up a larger share of the global gambling market year after year. Since 2016, global online gambling revenues have experienced double digit growth and this trend is set to persist through 2023, according to a statistic cited in the report. The European market adds a great deal of value to the overall global market and exhibits regular revenue growth as well.



The United Kingdom is the largest and the most active market for online gambling in Europe. The British online gambling platform bet365 is also a market a leader in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Denmark, ousting local marketplaces in some countries. In terms of expansion, Italy and France's online gambling markets have been growing rapidly, in regards to numbers cited in the report.

Europe's role in the online gambling market

The global online gambling market's biggest player, Europe, will maintain its growth in the global marketplace. Through 2020, online gambling penetration is expected to rise across the EU.



Online gambling revenue exhibits persistent, high growth rates

Year after year, online gambling takes a larger portion of the overall global gambling market. Through 2023, double-digit revenue growth in the online gambling market will persist around the globe.



Europe's largest online gambling market contributors

The most engaged online gambling markets in Europe include the UK, Spain, Italy and others. Britain's bet365 platform is consistently a market leader among online gambling among these countries.

Questions Answered in this Report

What is the forecast for the global online gambling and betting market revenues by 2023?

How high is Europe's share of the global online gambling market?

Who are the major players in the global online gambling market in Europe?

Which are the leading sectors of online gambling across Europe?

What are the main market trends affecting the development of online gambling in Europe?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Online Gambling Wagers, in USD billion, 2017, 2018e and 2022f

Online Gross Gambling Revenues, in EUR billion, and Penetration, in % of Total Gross Gambling Market Revenues, 2013 - 2023f

Breakdown of Online Gross Gambling Revenues, by Region, in %, 2017

3. Europe

3.1 Regional

Online Gambling Market Trends, January 2019

Online Gross Gambling Revenues, in EUR billion, 2017 - 2020f

Online Share of Total Gambling Revenues, in %, 2017 & 2020f

Breakdown of Online Gross Online Gambling Revenues by Activity, in %, 2017

3.2 UK

Remote Gambling Turnover and Gross Gambling Yield, in GBP million, by Segment and Total, April 2015 - March 2016, April 2016 - March 2017, April 2017 - March 2018

Share of the Remote Sector, in % of Total Gross Gambling Yield, April 2017-March 2018

Breakdown of Online Gambling Market Shares, by Selected Top Players, in % of Revenues, 2017

Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, UK's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018

3.3 Germany

Gross Gambling Revenues by Segment, by Regulated and Non-Regulated Market, incl. Online, in EUR million, 2017

Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Germany's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018

3.4 France

Online Gross Gambling Revenues, in EUR million, 2015 - 2017

Share of Online Gambling, in % of Total Gross Gambling Revenues, 2017

List of Licensed Gambling Operators, incl. Website, January 2019

Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, France's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018

3.5 Italy

Online Gambling Expenditure by Segment and Total, in EUR million, 2011 - 2017

Share of Online Gambling, in % of Total Gambling Expenditure, 2017

Mobile Gambling Expenditure, in EUR million, 2016 & 2017

Average Number of Monthly Active Online Gambling and Betting Users, in thousands, 2016 & 2017

Top 30 Operators in Online Casino by Market Share, in %, 2018

Top 30 Operators in Online Sports Betting by Market Share, in %, 2018

Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Italy's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018

3.6. Spain

Total Amount Played in Online Gambling and Betting, by Segment, in EUR million, 2016 - 2017, Q1-Q3 2018

Gross Gambling Revenues from Online Gambling and Betting, by Segment, in EUR million, 2016 - 2017, Q1-Q3 2018

Online Gambling Deposits, Withdrawals and Gross Gaming Revenue, in EUR million, 2013 - 2017, Q1-Q3 2018

List of Licensed Gambling Operators with Websites, January 2019

Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Spain's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018

3.7 Denmark

Online Casino Deposits, Winnings, Operator Commission and Gross Gaming Revenue, in DKK million, 2013 - 2017, Q1-Q3 2018

Breakdown of Gross Gambling Revenues from Online Casino Games by Mobile and Desktop/ Laptop, in %, September 2017- October 2018

Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Denmark's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018

3.8 Russia

Share of Online Betting Deposits, in % of Total Betting Deposits, 2018e

Breakdown of Preferred Betting Channels, in % of Men Who Make Sports Bets, 2018

Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Russia's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018

3.9 Norway

Number of Online Gambling Players, in thousands, 2016 & 2017

Breakdown of Devices Used for Online Gambling, in % of Players, 2017

Breakdown of Channels of Used for Online Gambling, by Local and Foreign, in % of Players, 2017

Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Norway's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018

3.10 Sweden

Services Purchased Online, in % of Internet Users, Q2 2018

Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Sweden's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018

3.11 Finland

Top 5 Gambling Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Finland's Share of Total Visits, in %, Average Time Spent per Visit, and Bounce Rate, in %, December 2018

Online Share of Total Gambling Revenues of Veikkaus, in %, Q3 2018

Companies Mentioned



888 Holdings Ltd

AB Svenska Spel

Bet365 Group Ltd

Danske

Det Danske Klasselotteri A/S

La Francaise Des Jeux S.A

Lottomatica S.p.A.

Norsk Tipping AS

Pari Mutuel Urbain GIE

Premier Lotteries Investments UK Limited

Sisal S.p.A.

Sociedad Estatal Loteras y Apuestas del Estado

Spil A/S

The Stars Group Inc.

Tipico Co. Ltd.

Veikkaus Oy

fonbet.ru

myscore.ru

stoloto.ru

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wcf11

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.