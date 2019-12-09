Saudi Arabia B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A new publication from a leading E-Commerce-focused secondary market research specialist reports on the rapid growth of online retail sales in Saudi Arabia. According to the report Saudi Arabia B2C E-Commerce Market 2019, digital commerce is on the rise, driven by high mobile usage rates.



High smartphone penetration rate drives online shopping in Saudi Arabia



B2C E-Commerce sales in Saudi Arabia are projected to rise at a high double-digit annual rate between 2018 and 2022, according to the author. The major growth drivers include higher M-Commerce rates and the digital economy initiatives supported by the country's government. With one of the highest smartphone penetration rates in the world, Saudi Arabia's consumers turn to their connected devices to check product information and shop.



Cross-border players stand strong, but local E-Commerce is also growing

Another major market trend is cross-border E-Commerce. Close to 50% of the country's market is attributed to sales on international platforms. However, Amazon, a prominent player in this category, plans to go local following its acquisition of the regional online marketplace Souq.com. Furthermore, Noon.com is a fast growing domestic player, supported by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Key Questions Answered

What is the current state and outlook of the B2C E-Commerce market in Saudi Arabia?

Which important market trends are present in B2C E-Commerce in this country?

How large are online retail sales in Saudi Arabia predicted to grow by 2022?

What are the preferences of online shoppers in Saudi Arabia with regard to product categories and payment methods?

Who are the top market players in Saudi Arabian online retail?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Overview & International Comparisons

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, March 2018

Retail E-Commerce Sales in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Rest of MENA, Egypt and Rest of GCC Countries, in USD billion, 2017 - 2022f

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales in MENA by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Other Countries, in %, 2017

Internet Penetration, Smartphone Penetration and Social Media Penetration, by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt in comparison to the USA and China, in %, 2018

B2C E-Commerce Indicators, including Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, Annual Purchase Frequency, in Units, Spending per Basket, in USD and E-Commerce Penetration, in % of Total Retail Sales, by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt in comparison to the UK, USA and China, in %, 2017/2018

Internet Penetration in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Rest of MENA and Total, in %, 2017 - 2022f

Internet Penetration in MENA, in % of Individuals, by Country, incl. Saudi Arabia, 2017

Mobile Internet User Penetration in MENA, in % of Individuals, by Country, incl. Saudi Arabia, June 2018

3. Trends

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018

Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Individuals, 2018

Share of Online Shoppers Who Purchased via Social Media Sites and Applications, in %, 2018e

Breakdown of Preferred Online Shopping Destination, by International and Local Shopping Websites, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2017

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2018

4. Sales & Shares

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD million, 2012 - 2017

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2017 - 2022f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2017 & 2020f

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2017

5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2017 - 2022f

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Respondents, 2018e

Online Shopper Penetration, by Age Group and Gender, in % of Respondents, 2017

Reasons to Switch From a Physical Store to Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018e

Top 5 Reasons For Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2017

Top Barriers of Online Shopping, by Product Category, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

6. Products

Online Shopping Penetration by Product Category, in % of Internet Users, 2017

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018e

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Product Category, in %, 2017

B2C E-Commerce Sales of Consumer Electronics, in USD million, 2018e & 2023f

Food and Beverages E-Commerce Share of Total Food and Beverages Retail Sales, in %, 2018 & 2025f

7. Payment

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Age and Gender, 2017

8. Delivery

Top Drivers of Online Shopping, by Product Category, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

9. Players

B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, January 2018

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Market Shares by Player Types, in %, 2017

Most Popular Types of E-Commerce Websites, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2017

Top 5 Online Shopping Websites, incl. Total Number of Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, Saudi Arabia's Share of Total Visits on Desktop, in %, Average Visit Duration, Pages Per Visit and Bounce Rate, February 2019

Companies Mentioned



AliExpress Ltd

Amazon Inc

Haraj.com.sa

Jarir Marketing Co

Noon AD Holdings Ltd

Souq.com FZ-LLC

