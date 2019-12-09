United Arab Emirates B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report UAE B2C E-Commerce Market 2019 unveils the top growth drivers and trends in the UAE's online retail sales, concluding that the market will maintain a double-digit growth rate at least through 2022.

The UAE is one of the largest B2C E-Commerce markets in the MENA region, and still has room for growth, reveals this report. High Internet and smartphone penetration rates help the wealthy nation drive the online sales growth, with a projection of a double-digit increase in E-Commerce revenues through 2022.



The key market trends in the UAE include mobile commerce and cross-border online shopping. In 2018, more than one in two digital buyers in the UAE made purchases via smartphones, and a similar share purchased from overseas websites. Fashion was the top product category purchased by UAE consumers online, followed by electronics. Groceries and meal-kit delivery have not yet made a significant impact on E-Commerce, but signal a strong growth potential.



As the market continues to develop, competition among local and foreign E-Commerce merchants is becoming more intense. Amazon, which acquired the region's largest online marketplace, Souq.com, a few years ago, plans to roll out local operations in 2019 and is building up data processing and fulfillment capacity in the UAE. Furthermore, eBay partnered with a fast growing regional player Noon.com and H&M launched an online store in the UAE.

UAE among the E-Commerce leaders in MENA



With its high Internet and smartphone penetration rate, the UAE holds one of the leading positions among the top online retail markets in the Middle East and North Africa. Recent market trends such as M-Commerce and cross-border online shopping are expected to help the country maintain strong double-digit growth in B2C E-Commerce sales at least through 2022.



Online retail competition in the UAE becomes more intense



Amidst this growth, the rivalry between the top market players and emerging competitors is becoming more intense. Amazon is planning to launch locally in 2019, having previously acquired the region's major E-Commerce marketplace Souq.com. A fast-growing player is Noon.com, which cooperates with eBay to utilize the cross-border online shopping opportunity.

Questions Answered in this Report

What is the current state and the prospects of B2C E-Commerce in the UAE?

How does the UAE compare to other countries in its region regarding online retailing?

What is the size of the B2C E-Commerce markets in the UAE and how fast does it grow?

What do online shoppers in the UAE buy and how do they pay?

Who are the main B2C E-Commerce market players in the UAE?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Overview & International Comparisons

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, March 2019

Retail E-Commerce Sales in MENA, by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Rest of GCC, Egypt, and Rest of MENA, in USD billion, 2017 - 2022f

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales in MENA by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Other Countries, in %, 2017

B2C E-Commerce Indicators, including Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, Annual Purchase Frequency, in Units, Spending per Basket, in USD and E-Commerce Penetration, in % of Total Retail Sales, by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt in comparison to the UK, USA and China, in %, 2017/2018

Internet Penetration in MENA, by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Rest of MENA and Total, in %, 2017 - 2022f

Internet Penetration in MENA, in % of Individuals, by Country, incl. UAE, 2017

Mobile Internet User Penetration in MENA, in % of Individuals, by Country, incl. UAE, June 2018

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Israel, South Africa and the UAE, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2018

3. Trends

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018

Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Individuals, 2018

Share of Online Shoppers Who Purchased via Smartphone, in %, 2016 & 2018

Breakdown of Online Shoppers by Domestic Shoppers Only, Domestic and Cross-Border Shoppers, and Cross-Border Shoppers Only, in %, 2016 & 2018

Mobile Share of Cross-Border Online Spending, in %, 12 Months to May 2018

Top Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018

Top Reasons for Buying From Top 3 Foreign Markets, in % of Online Shoppers in the UAE Buying From the Respective Market, May 2018

4. Sales & Shares

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in AED billion, 2017, 2018 & 2023f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2017 & 2022f

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2017

5. Users & Shoppers

Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2017

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2018e

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2016 & 2018

Breakdown of Frequency of Online Shoppers by Frequent Shopper, Average Shopper and Non-Frequent Shopper and by Age and Gender, in %, 2018

Top 5 Reasons For Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2017

6. Products

Product and Service Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

B2C E-Commerce Sales of Electronics, in AED billion, 2017 & 2018e

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales of Consumer Electronics, in %, 2017 & 2018e

Share of Online Grocery Sales in Total Retail Sales, in %, 2018e

7. Payment

Share of Online Shoppers Paying by Cash on Delivery, in %, April 2018

Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Respondents, 2017 & 2018

Breakdown of Frequency of Using Digital Wallets, in % of Respondents Who Use Digital Wallets, and Share of Non-Users Who Are Likely to Start Using Digital Wallets in Near Future, in %, February 2018

Product Categories Paid with Contactless Cards (In-Store) and with Digital Wallets (In-Store and Online), in % of Respondents Using the Respective Method, February 2018

Top 5 Payment Methods Used in Cross-Border E-Commerce, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018

8. Delivery

Omnichannel Features Supported by Multichannel Retailers, in %, August 2018

Delivery-Related Options Encouraging to Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

9. Players

B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, March 2019

Most Popular Types of E-Commerce Websites, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2017

Market Share of B2C E-Commerce Retailers by Type, in %, 2017

Top Online Shopping Websites, incl. Total Number of Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, UAE's Share of Total Visits on Desktop, in %, Average Visit Duration, Pages Per Visit and Bounce Rate, January 2019

Companies Mentioned



Amazon Inc

Awok.com

Dubizzle Ltd

eBay Inc

Hennes & Mauritz AB

Noon AD Holdings Ltd

Sharaf DG LLC

Souq.com FZ-LLC

