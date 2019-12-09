Vietnam B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2019
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
New report from this publisher suggests continued expansion of online retail in Vietnam
Online retail sales year on year to increase at a double-digit rate for next 6 years
Even though the logistics infrastructure presents challenges and digital payment options are limited, Vietnam is projected to have one of the Southeast Asia region's fastest B2C E-Commence sales growth rates through 2025. The publication cites information indicating that part of the background of this rapid growth is the young tech-savvy population and the growing number of smartphones that permits access to the Internet and web-based merchants.
Social and M-Commerce contribute to B2C E-Commerce growth
The smartphone's role in increased online retail sales in Vietnam is reflected in the numbers of shoppers who make purchases through digital merchants' apps. This report also cites surveys indicating that social commerce is a driver of online retail sales as over forty percent of social media users purchased goods or services through social media such as Facebook.
Regional and global E-Commerce sellers compete in growing Vietnamese market
The recent expansion of online retail in Vietnam attracts the attention of merchants prepared to capture a share of the market. As cited in this report, the most popular E-Commerce websites in the country were Shopee, Tiki and Alibaba-supported Lazada, which had been the leader until recently. Other players in the top five were local retailers Sendo and Thegiodidong.com. China's JD.com has recently invested heavily in Vietnam's Tiki.vn, an indication of the competition for attention of the growing number of online shoppers in the country.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Overview & International Comparisons
- B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, August 2019
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, 2018e & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e - 2023f
- B2C E-Commerce Sales by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, in USD billion, 2015, 2018e & 2025f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e - 2025f
- Digital Payment Service Penetration, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, in % of Respondents, Q2 2018
- Top 10 Most Visited E-Commerce Platforms, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, Q1 2019
- Top 10 Shopping Apps by Most Active Monthly Users, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, Q1 2019
3. Trends
- Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018
- Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Internet Users, 2018
- Devices Used for Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
- Devices Used for Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
- Channels Used to Shop Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018e
- Breakdown of Reasons to Use Social Media, in % of Social Media Users, September 2018
- Product Categories Purchased Online via Social Networks, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
- Share of Companies Doing Business on Social Networks, and on E-Commerce Marketplaces, in %, 2018
- Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2018
4. Sales & Shares
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2014-2017 & 2020f
- Internet Economy Market Size, in USD billion, by Sector, 2015, 2018e & 2025f
- Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2018e & 2023f
- B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2012-2017 & 2020f
5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
- Internet Penetration, in % of Population, 2017-2022f
- Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2018e
- Breakdown of Frequency of Shopping Online, in % Urban Internet Users, 2018e
- Breakdown of Average Annual Online Spending, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018e
- Barriers to Online Shopping, in % of Internet Users Who Do Not Shop Online, 2018e
6. Products
- Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018e
- Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
- Share of Respondents Who Prefer to Purchase a Product Category Online Rather Than via Other Channels, by Product Category, in % of Respondents, 2018
- E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales of FMCG in Urban Areas, in %, 2017 & 2018
7. Payment
- Factors Most Important to Online Shoppers When Buying Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018e
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in Latest Online Purchase, in % Online Shoppers, 2018
- Breakdown of Preferred Payment Methods for Online Purchases, in % Respondents, 2018
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2018e
- Payment Providers Used, in % of E-Commerce Companies Using Payment Providers, 2017
8. Delivery
- Breakdown of Perceptions on Online Shopping, incl. Delivery-Related, in % Respondents, 2018
- Reasons to Shop and Not to Shop Online, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Online Shoppers and Internet Users Who Do Not Shop Online, 2018
- Reasons For Cancelling an Online Order, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
9. Players
- Overview of B2C E-Commerce Players, August 2019
- Top 10 B2C E-Commerce Websites, by Average Monthly Visits, in millions, Q2 2019
- Websites Used for Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
- Breakdown of Websites Mostly Used for Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
- Top 4 Online Shops by Product Category, incl. Fashion, Beauty Care, Food, and IT/ Electronics, in % of Online Shoppers in Each Category, 2018
Companies Mentioned
- Adayroi.com
- Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.
- Aliexpress
- Amazon.com Inc
- Dien May Xanh
- eBay Inc.
- Facebook Inc
- FPT Corporation
- Hotdeal Co. Ltd.
- Lazada Group SA
- Lotte Group
- Mobile World Investment Corporation
- Phong Vu Trading Service Jsc
- Sendo JSC
- Shopee
- Thegioididong.com
- Tiki Corporation
- VNG Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1n0d3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.