PaaS Market / Platform As A Service Industry To Grow At A CAGR of 15.4% During 2018-2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Platform As A Service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2019 from its Information Technology category of reports.

The Global Platform As A Service (Paas) Market Was Valued At About $29.58 Billion In 2018 And Is Expected To Grow To $52.4 Billion At A CAGR Of 15.4% Through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Take a look at our year-end deals on Opportunities and Strategies Reports! Up to 50% off on all licenses.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/discounted-reports.aspx

The global Platform as a Service (PaaS) market is expected to grow to $52.4 billion at a rate of about 15.4% through 2022. Many companies are outsourcing application and webhosting to third party managed hosting services companies to reduce the IT infrastructure costs. PaaS being an online platform face risks and security threats that might act as a restraint to the market.

The Platform as a Service (PaaS) market consists of sales from cloud based platform services. PaaS is a cloud computing model that provides a platform to the customers to develop, run and manage applications over the internet. Revenue in the market is generated by the companies by way of subscriptions and licenses from web/software developers or other business households. There are four different types of PaaS which can be classified as computing platforms, web applications, business application and social applications.

Request For A Free Sample For The Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2384&type=smp

The global PaaS market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The PaaS market is segmented into application infrastructure and middleware (AIM), database management systems (DBMS), business intelligence platform (BIP), and application development on cloud.

By Geography - The global PaaS is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America PaaS market accounts for the largest share in the global PaaS market.

Trends In The Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market

Hybrid Cloud refers to a cloud infrastructure environment that is a mixture of private cloud, on-premises computing, and public cloud solutions. Platform as a Service providing companies in the industry are leveraging this technology to enhance their agility, capability, increase development & deployment speed, and reduce IT costs.

Potential Opportunities In The Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market

With development of new technology, improved earning capacity, and emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global PaaS market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Amazon Web Service, Salesforce Platform, IBM Cloud Foundry, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Function.

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides PaaS market overviews, analyzes and forecasts PaaS market size and growth for the global PaaS market, PaaS market share, PaaS market players, PaaS market size, PaaS market segments and geographies, PaaS market trends, PaaS market drivers and PaaS market restraints, PaaS market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The PaaS market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Place a Direct Purchase Order Of Complete Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2384

Where To Learn More

Read Platform as a Service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global PaaS market

Data Segmentations: PaaS market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Organizations Covered: Amazon Web Service, Salesforce Platform, IBM Cloud Foundry, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Function

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, PaaS market customer information, PaaS market product/service analysis – product examples, PaaS market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global PaaS market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Platform as a Service (PaaS) Industry: the report explains a number of strategies for companies in the PaaS market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Platform as a Service (PaaS) Sector: The report reveals where the global PaaS industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Platform as a Service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2019:

Cloud Services Market By Segments (Infrastructure As A Services (IaaS), Platform As A Services (PaaS), Software As A Service (SaaS), Business Process As A Services (BPaas)), By Country And By Trends – Global Forecast To 2022

Software Products Global Market Report 2019

Business Processes Outsourcing Market By Type (CRM BPO, HRO BPO, F&A BPO, And Other BPO Services), Drivers And Restraints – Global Forecast To 2022



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.